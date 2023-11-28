EA FC 24 Radioactive promo: Everything we know

EA SPORTS FC is getting a new promo called Radioactive, however, everything surrounding it is a little mysterious. So, here’s everything we know about it.

When EA SPORTS FC took over from the FIFA series, many longtime fans had questions. Would everything stay the same for Ultimate Team? Would teams and real players be used? Would we get a host of new promos?

The answer to all those questions has been a resounding yes. Ultimate Team hasn’t changed all that much – you still collect the best players and compete against others in Weekend League and such – and there have been some new promos to contend with.

We’ve already seen the likes of Nike Mad Ready, FC Pro Live, and Triple Threat be introduced to Ultimate Team and EA SPORTS FC, and now they’re going to be joined by another – Radioactive. Here’s everything we know about this mysterious promo.

EA FC 24 Radioactive: Is there a release date?

Radioactive popped up on social media towards the end of November, as a number of leakers – including FUT Sheriff, FUT Scoreboard, Donk Trading, and FUT Romania – all dropped the name and some card art.

However, that’s really all we have to go off. There aren’t any leaked players just yet, nor is there a release date.

Given that Thunderstruck – the Black Friday promo – is likely running through December 1, the next date for a Friday promo would be December 8. This is a possible start date for Radioactive, but that isn’t confirmed.

EA FC 24 Radioactive: What will it include?

As noted, we haven’t got any leaked cards, so it’s hard to say how the promo is going to affect the players that EA SPORTS chooses to upgrade.

The name would suggest that it could be like Shapeshifters – even if the time for Halloween has passed – meaning it has a focus on tougher, stronger players. Though, that isn’t confirmed.

Like all promos, it will include a few SBCs, objective challenges, and new packs, but we’ll just have to keep an eye out for new info. So, be sure to check back.

