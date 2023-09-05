When does Team of the Week start in EA FC 24? TOTW 1 release date & more

Team of the Week is always one of the first promos in Ultimate Team, but the switch to EA SPORTS Football Club has created some confusion. So, here’s what we know about TOTW 1 in EA FC 24.

When Ultimate Team first debuted back in FIFA 09, it was a far cry from what the mode has developed into today. There weren’t really promos, players could have their stats boosted up to 99 with training cards, and there was the collection – where you could save cards to your club for good.

Things have changed massively in the years since, with Team of the Week being one of the early staples. It has survived all the way through to FIFA 23, and when the franchise changes to EA SPORTS FC, it’ll make a return as well.

However, the first round of TOTW cards will miss out on the early part of the football calendar. Here’s what you need to know.

EA FC 24 TOTW 1 expected release date

The first set of Team of the Week cards have, in the past few years, been released on the first Wednesday during the early access period.

In years gone by, that has included the early period of the Web App but that hasn’t been confirmed for the start of the EA FC 24 cycle. It could happen, we wouldn’t rule it out, but we can’t say it’s definitely happening.

So, given all that, we’re expecting Team of the Week 1 to release on September 27, 2023. That would be the first Wednesday after early access.

When will Team of the Week release in EA FC?

Team of the Week has always been released on a Wednesday at 6 PM GMT/1 PM ET/10 AM PT/7 PM CEST in Ultimate Team, and we’re not expecting that to change in EA SPORTS FC.

Should you invest in Team of the Week 1 cards in EA FC?

In terms of who is eligible for Team of the Week 1, well, every big domestic league across the globe is back, so EA will have a wide choice of games to consider across the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, MLS, La Liga, and beyond.

Cards from TOTW 1 have always proven to be sound investments for later in the year, even if they are quickly passed in terms of ratings, just because they’re the first crop. So, it is best to hold on to them if you’re lucky enough to get one!

If anything changes, we’ll update this article. Otherwise, you can check out the rest of our EA SPORTS Football Club coverage below:

