Where to find Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a new tricky resource for a certain purchasable bundle. Here’s how to find Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

The Dapper WALL-E Dream Bundle is the first purchasable content for Disney Dreamlight Valley, bringing players exclusive outfits, rewards, accessories, and two exciting new quests. One is named Matchmaking Magic and the other is called Strut Your Stuff.

In the game’s second bundle quest, Strut Your Stuff, you’re instructed to get hold of 12 Sunbird Feathers, which can be a little tricky to find if you don’t know how to get them. So, here’s how to get Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley to make your life a little easier.

How to get Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll want to head towards the Sunlit Plateau. Once there, you should see plenty of Sunbirds flying around. If not, come back the next day.

If you’re at the correct location, you’ll be able to find Sunbird Feathers just lying on the floor. However, there won’t be all 12 so we recommend feeding the Sunbirds their favorite food for a few extra. You can check out their favorite foods thanks to our animal guide.

After you’ve collected all you can find, you’ll need to wait around 5-6 hours for the item and the birds to respawn. So finding 12 may take over a day.

That’s how to find Sunbird Feathers in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While waiting for more of them to spawn, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

