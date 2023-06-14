Disney Dreamlight Valley’s The Remembering update introduced a new Bundle filled with quests for the adorable WALL-E. So, here’s how to complete Matchmaking Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Most of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s updates have included new quests from the recent end-game stories to specific character quests like The Fairy Godmother’s. However, only during The Remembering update have the developers started introducing specific quests inside purchasable bundles.

The first bundle, otherwise known as the Dapper WALL-E Dream Bundle introduces a variety of quests, cosmetics, and more. So, here’s how to complete one of those adventures, otherwise known as Matchmaking Magic.

Article continues after ad

How to start Matchmaking Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

To get access to the Matchmaking Magic quest you’ll need to purchase the Dapper WALL-E Dream Bundle from the Shop. It’ll cost you 4,000 Moonstones.

Once you have this bundle, you’ll unlock a variety of new items and some quests, one of which will be Matchmaking Magic.

How to complete Matchmaking Magic: Merlin and Mother Gothel

1. Speak to WALL-E

To initiate the quest, you’ll want to head over to WALL-E who’s looking pretty dapper in his new suit. Upon complimenting him, you’ll get the idea that he looks straight out of an old romantic movie, which he’ll be thrilled to hear.

Article continues after ad

Then, you’ll suggest that WALL-E should pretend he’s in one of those old movies and re-enact what they do. After a series of suggestions, WALL-E will agree to find the villagers around the Valley and create that movie magic for them, while also exploring a little romance.

2. Look for a romantic spot

With romance in the air, you’ll need to find the most romantic spot in Dreamlight Valley. So, follow WALL-E to the Glade of Trust and speak to him. He’ll say that location isn’t romantic enough and lead you to the Forest of Valor, which is also not romantic enough.

Article continues after ad

Finally, follow him to Dazzle Beach and he’ll say it’s perfect.

3. Find a villager to matchmaker

Once there, you’ll need to find some villagers to matchmake. When speaking to WALL-E you’ll be given three choices: Merlin, Mirabel, or WALL-E himself.

For speed, choose Merlin and WALL-E will agree. However, he wants to set him up with Mother Gothel, which is certainly going to be an interesting combination.

4. Craft Romantic Invitations

Disney / Gameloft

To help make the match a little smoother, you suggest crafting some invitations. To do this you’ll need a few ingredients.

Article continues after ad

2 Ink Vials

2 Blank Paper

To make the Ink Vials, grab 6 Purple Marsh Milkweed and 2 Empty Vials. Then, to make the Blank Paper gather 8 Softwood. With those crafted, all you need to do is combine those ingredients and create the Romantic Invitations

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After they’re crafted, locate both Merlin and Mother Gothel and give them each an invitation.

5. Wait for Sunset

Then, with the invitations handed out, it’s a matter of patience. You’ll need to wait until 6 pm your time for Sunset. Then, speak to WALL-E and watch the two meet.

Article continues after ad

It goes as well as you’d expect, they argue and speak to you to tell you it was a bad idea. Speak to WALL-E and explain that it probably wasn’t the best match. Instead, it’s time to make a magical moment for Mickey and Minnie.

How to complete Matchmaking Magic: Mickey and Minnie

1. Create a moment for Mickey and Minnie

Speak to Mickey and he’ll explain that Minnie is still having trouble with her memories, going on to say he wishes there was a way to remind her. So you decide to create a picnic of sorts for them.

Article continues after ad

2. Craft High Beach Torches

Disney / Gameloft

To make the picnic truly romantic, you need to craft some High Beach Torches. The color is up to you but we’re going to give you the Yello Light High Beach Torch recipe:

20 Softwood

20 Fiber

12 Sand

4 Topaz

With those crafted, speak to WALL-E and decorate a romantic spot on Dazzle Beach using the High Beach Torches, a table, two chairs, and WALL-E’s Boot Bouquet. Then take a picture and get the food ready.

3. Prepare a 3-course meal

For the 3-course meal you’ll need:

Article continues after ad

An Appetizer

An Entree

A dessert of at least 4 stars

We recommend checking out our handy recipes guide so you can work out what ingredients you have and which meals would be the easiest for you to create at that time.

Once you’ve created the food, bring the meal to Minnie. Then, all you need to do is speak to WALL-E again and he’ll be thrilled, therefore completing the quest, Matchmaking Magic.

There you have it, that’s how to complete Matchmaking Magic in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While creating some adorable moments for WALL-E take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Spring Chocolate in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover