How to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event brings the beloved Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest. So, here’s how to complete it and grab the adorable reward.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests and activities to complete – but sometimes an exciting new event comes around like the Easter Eggstravaganza event, introducing some new seasonal challenges, which in turn bring adorable rewards.

So, to get your hands on some rewards, here’s how to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with all its required recipes.

How to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating

To complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to do is create four new Springtime items and place them around the Valley.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to craft one of each item, instead, you can craft and place the same item four times, so we recommend building the Over Easy Chair if you want to get the quest complete fast.

We’ve included all the items that qualify and their ingredients below:

Springtime item Ingredients “Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket 10 Wild Spring Eggs, 10 Egg-cellent Fruits, 5 Spring V-EGG-etables, 20 Fiber Over Easy Chair 5 Wild Spring Eggs, 5 Egg-cellent Fruits Spring Egg Bounty 15 Wild Spring Eggs, 15 Egg-cellent Fruits, 15 Spring V-EGG-etables, 50 Stone Sunny Side Up Arch 25 Wild Spring Eggs, 25 Egg-cellent Fruits, 25 Spring V-EGG-etables, 10 Iron Ingots

Once you’ve placed all the items down, you’ll receive a Tulip Lamp as a reward.

