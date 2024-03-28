GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

How to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Jessica Filby
Disney Dreamlight Valley Egg-ceptional decorating photo with Mike and SulleyDisney / Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event brings the beloved Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest. So, here’s how to complete it and grab the adorable reward.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with quests and activities to complete – but sometimes an exciting new event comes around like the Easter Eggstravaganza event, introducing some new seasonal challenges, which in turn bring adorable rewards.

So, to get your hands on some rewards, here’s how to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with all its required recipes.

How to complete Eggs-ceptional Decorating

Disney Dreamlight Valley Spring Basket recipeDisney / Gameloft

To complete the Eggs-ceptional Decorating quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, all you need to do is create four new Springtime items and place them around the Valley.

It’s worth noting that you don’t have to craft one of each item, instead, you can craft and place the same item four times, so we recommend building the Over Easy Chair if you want to get the quest complete fast.

We’ve included all the items that qualify and their ingredients below:

Springtime itemIngredients
“Don’t Put ‘Em All in One Basket” Basket10 Wild Spring Eggs, 10 Egg-cellent Fruits, 5 Spring V-EGG-etables, 20 Fiber
Over Easy Chair5 Wild Spring Eggs, 5 Egg-cellent Fruits
Spring Egg Bounty15 Wild Spring Eggs, 15 Egg-cellent Fruits, 15 Spring V-EGG-etables, 50 Stone
Sunny Side Up Arch25 Wild Spring Eggs, 25 Egg-cellent Fruits, 25 Spring V-EGG-etables, 10 Iron Ingots

Once you’ve placed all the items down, you’ll receive a Tulip Lamp as a reward.

Check out more Disney Dreamlight Valley guides here:

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak 

Related Topics

About The Author

Jessica Filby

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Senior Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. You can find her covering everything from Minecraft, CoD, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Pokemon Go and more. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com