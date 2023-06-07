The Remembering update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has introduced a brand new, rather unexpected character to the Valley. Here’s how to find and unlock the lovely Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There’s so much to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley thanks to the new update. From cooking new recipes to exploring the new quests, and features, it’s going to be some time before players call for new content. However, one element that’s really gaining focus is a new character, otherwise known as the legendary Fairy Godmother.

So, with her addition, many of the game’s fans are wondering, how do you unlock The Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and where is she? Here’s everything you need to know to ensure you get all the characters you want in your Valley.

How to find The Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Fairy Godmother is located inside the pumpkin house located in the Forgotten Realms.

Thanks to The Remembering update, the mysterious pumpkin house has been unlocked, revealing that it was The Fairy Godmother hidden inside.

How to unlock The Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Unfortunately, you can’t just unlock The Fairy Godmother as soon as you find her in the pumpkin house. Instead, you’ll need to complete the main quest, which explores your encounter with The Forgotten and furthers your understanding of this mysterious character plaguing the Valley.

There you have it, that’s how you can unlock The Fairy Godmother in Disney Dreamlight Valley. While completing that main quest, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

