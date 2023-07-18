Diablo 4 Seeds of Hatred: How to get & where to find seeds

Seeds of Hatred is a type of currency available in the PvP areas of Diablo 4. Here’s a rundown of what they’re and how you can find these items in the game.

Diablo 4 has several types of currencies you can earn in the PvE and PvP sections of the game. One of them is the Seeds of Hatred. These items are valuable and drop once you defeat either monsters or players in the PvP sections of Diablo 4.

They help you buy new cosmetics for characters but first need to be converted into Red Dust, another currency built for the same mode. However, to do that, you need to meet some requirements and visit particular places for the same.

With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4.

Contents

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io Fields of Hatred are PvP areas in the game.

Diablo 4: Where to find the Seeds of Hatred?

You will find Seeds of Hatred after visiting the Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4. There are two Fields of Hatred in Diablo 4 – one along the northern borders of Kehjistan in Dry Steppes, and the second in the southeastern depths of Kehjistan.

Fields of Hatred are the PvP sections of the game. However, it’s guaranteed you’ll earn Seeds of Hatred irrespective of your activities (PvE or PvP) from this area.

Diablo 4: How to get Seeds of Hatred?

To get Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4, you can do either of the tasks listed below:

Kill monsters Open Baleful Chests Defeat Seething Abominations Slay other players

Killing monsters

Killing monsters is one of the PvE activities that can reward you with the Seeds in and around the Fields of Hatred region. It’s relatively risk-free but takes a lot of time to collect a decent amount as each enemy drops around 30 to 40 Seeds at a time.

This method can come in handy if you’re at a lower level and want to avoid the pressure of PvP battles.

Opening Baleful Chests

The next method to get Seeds of Hatred is by opening Baleful Chests. These treasure chests are scattered all over the Fields of Hatred region and each drops up to 1,000 Seeds upon opening. The drop amount is significantly large when you compare it to slaying smaller enemies and comes at the cost of a Bloodmark.

A Bloodmark marks you on the map meaning other players can see you roaming around. This increases the chance of them killing you and looting all your hard-earned Seeds in an instant.

Blizzard Entertainment Seething Abominations are a pain to defeat.

Defeating Seething Abominations

Seething Abominations are the larger enemies in the form of red giants in Fields of Hatred. They each drop 1,000 to 3,000 Seeds at once after defeating. However, these bosses are very difficult to take down as it requires your character to be at a relatively higher level. You may fasten the process by bringing in a bunch of friends as teaming up with other players can be risky.

Slaying other players

Last but not least, you may kill other players to grab all the Seeds of Hatred they’ve collected. As we mentioned before, Fields of Hatred is a PvP area in the game, brawls and duels between real players are the norm here. It involves a lot of risk of you losing your loot along the way.

However, you can secure all of your Seed possessions by converting them into Red Dust.

Blizzard / Mapgenie.io You can convert Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust at these Altars of Extraction.

How to convert Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust in Diablo 4?

To convert Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust, you’ll have to visit one of the Altars of Extraction in Diablo 4:

Head over to one of the Altars of Extraction in the Fields of Hatred. Once you reach there, begin with the Ritual of Hatred. An event with a countdown will begin where you need to defend yourself from waves of monster attacks without dying. Complete the process to successfully convert your collected Seeds of Hatred into Red Dust.

The advantage of converting these Seeds into Red Dust is that you won’t lose them even if you die at some point in the game. That’s not the case with the Seeds of Hatred as these are the raw materials.

You can say Red Dust is the purified form of the raw PvP currency and it comes in handy to exchange for special cosmetics for your armor or mount from vendors marked with a Red Dust icon on the map.

So, there you have it — those are some of the best ways to farm Seeds of Hatred in Diablo 4. For more about the game, be sure to check our other content and guides:

