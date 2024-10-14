GamingDiablo

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Cande Maldonado
Spiritborn character cutsceneDexerto/Blizzard

The Spiritborn takes the center stage in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred, bringing several brand new builds to the meta. That said, few are as recklessly strong as the Rocksplitter Thorn build.

The Spiritborn may be Diablo 4’s most well-crafted class to date, but the way in which you build it can either make or break your experience. With loads of new content to crush through, including the Dark Citadel and Undercity, you will want to get your build right.

One of the best build to clear through content quickly is the Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn build. In this guide, we’ll go over whether we think this build is a solid choice for leveling, endgame, and PvP.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Rocksplitter build levelingDexerto/Blizzard
The Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn distributes skill points nicely across the Skill Tree and Paragon Board.

The Rocksplitter Spiritborn build is all about smashing enemies with relentless thorn damage and laughing while they crumble.

Start by maxing out Rock Splitter – your main damage dealer. Every third hit applies 100% thorns damage, so just keep spamming it.

The best part is you don’t need to worry about resources. Just keep spamming Rock Splitter and enjoy non-stop damage while your enemies can’t keep up with your mobility or resilience.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn skills for leveling

LevelSkill
1Rock Splitter
2Enhanced Rock Splitter
3Accelerated Rock Splitter
4Follow Through
5Follow Through
6Follow Through
7Mirage
8Unrestrained Power
9Focal Point
10Apex
11Diminishment
12Armored Hide
13Enhanced Armored Hide
14Reinforced Armored Hide
15Counterattack
16Scourge
17Enhanced Scourge
18Adaptable Scourge
19Endurance
20Perseverance
21Toxic Skin
22Enhanced Toxic Skin
23Replenishing Toxic Skin
24Counterattack Enhancement
25Patient Guard
26Resilient
27Dominant
28The Hunter
29Harmonious Hunter
30Exalted Hunter
31Apex
32Apex
33Apex
34Patient Guard
35Patient Guard
36Auspicious
37Potent
38Potent
39Resolution
40Spiritual Attunement
41Supremacy
42Mirage
43Mirage
44Unrestrained Power
45Unrestrained Power
46Diminishment
47Diminishment
48Reinforced Counterattack
49Perseverance
50Perseverance
51Potent
52Armored Hide
53Armored Hide
54Armored Hide
55Armored Hide
56Auspicious
57Bastion
58Resilient
59Resilient
60Dominant
Renown 1Dominant
Renown 2Exalted Hunter
Renown 3Exalted Hunter
Renown 4Exalted Hunter
Renown 5Exalted Hunter
Renown 6Counterattack
Renown 7Resolution
Renown 8Counterattack
Renown 9Resolution
Renown 10Supremacy
Renown 11Supremacy
Renown 12Adaptive Stances

Best leveling rotation:

  • Counterattack
  • Toxic Skin
  • Scourge
  • The Hunter
  • Rock Splitter
  • Armored Hide

You start by using Toxic Skin to apply poison in an area and make yourself Unhindered, allowing you to move freely and spread poison wherever you go. This sets up your enemies to take continuous damage.

Next, cast Scourge, sending out a wave of insects that will Fear and Slow enemies, making them easier targets and ensuring they stay poisoned while you maneuver for offense.

Once the battlefield is prepped, use The Hunter to leap into the fray and rapidly slash enemies, delivering a high burst of damage over seven strikes.

Follow this with Rock Splitter, rushing into the crowd and dealing big cleave damage on your third strike, hitting multiple enemies at once.

If things start getting dicey, use Armored Hide to become Unstoppable and gain 100% Block chance, giving you a strong defensive window.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

Here are the best legendary aspects for your Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn while you level up:

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
RapidBasic Skills gain extra Attack SpeedBuried HallsDry Steppes
BristlebackWhen you Dodge or Block an attack you trigger a percentage of Thorns attacks against the attackerRazak’s DescentNahantu
Tormentor’sEnemies who move while Poisoned by you additionally take a percentage of your Thorns damage per second.Forgotten RemainsNahantu
MightBasic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for some seconds.Dark RavineDry Steppes

Best leveling Merc

The top recommended mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Subo, with Varyana as reinforcement. He offers a handy “map hack” for smoother exploration, a 20% movement speed boost, and a 25% increased Critical Strike chance, all of which perfectly complement Spiritborn builds looking to clear the new content.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Rocksplitter build in actionDexerto/Blizzard
You can summon the jaguar to scar your enemies.

This build is a glorious mix of survivability, speed, and pure AoE destruction in the endgame.

Unlike most thorns builds that require you to take hits, Rock Splitter dishes out your thorns directly to enemies – no getting smacked required. With no resource management to worry about, all your damage comes from your basic attack, making it incredibly efficient and comfortable.

The key to pushing high-end content is Sepazontec, a weapon that makes every hit apply thorns, turning you into an unstoppable thorny wrecking ball. Easy, powerful, and satisfying.

Active Skills

Active SkillUpgradesPoints allocated
Rock SplitterEnhanced, Accelerated1
Toxic SkinEnhanced, Replenishing1
Armored HideEnhanced, Reinforced5
CounterattackEnhanced, Adaptable1
ScourgeEnhanced, Adaptable1
The HunterEnhanced, Hunter5

Passive Skills

Passive SkillPoints
Follow Through3
Mirage3
Unrestrained Power3
Focal Point1
Diminishment3
Apex3
Endurance1
Perseverance3
Patient Guard3
Auspicious2
Bastion3
Resilent3
Dominant3
Potent3
Resolution3
Spiritual Attunement1
Supremacy3
Adaptive Stances1

Best endgame rotation

Paragon board and best glyphs

Here are the Glyphs you should prioritize when you’re in the endgame:

  • Outmatch: Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. range. You deal 16% increased Physical damage to Non-Elites and Bosses.
  • Headhunter: Grants +30.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range.
  • Increase damage by 0.0%. You deal 10%. increased damage to Elites.
  • Colossal: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills. You deal 0.0% increased damage to Close enemies.
  • Turf: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +1.9% increased damage to Close targets. You gain 10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies.
  • Hubris: Grants +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Increase damage to Vulnerable targets by 0.0%.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect nameEffectWhere to getArea
ReboundingQuill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of MaliceNahantu
HasteEvery second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2
seconds.		Seething UnderpassNahantu
DisobedienceYou gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage.Halls of the DamnedKehjistan
Fell SoothsayerWhen you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian SepulcherNahantu

Best endgame items and equipment

ItemSocketItem typePower
Loyalty’s MantleLithWatHelmWhile your Spirit Hall choices match, their bonuses are 100% more potent, skills of their Base Spirit gain Vigor cost Reduction, and skills of their Base Spirit gain Cooldown Reduction
RazorplateTwo emeraldsChest ArmorThorns has a 10% chance to deal increased damage.
Menacing Runic GlovesGlovesScourge continuously affects enemies around you.
Hectic Runic LegginsTwo emeraldsPantsAfter caring 5 Basic Skills, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced.
Runic Cleats of Binding MorassShoesClose enemies are Slowed for 3 seconds. You deal extra damage to Slowed enemies.
SepazontecXolKryWeaponYour Basic Skills deal increased damage and always use their 3rd attack.
Every 3rd cast of a Basic Skill strikes three times.
Ocelot’s Eye of AdaptabilityDiamondAmuletWhen cast below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast.
Rapid Soulwatch HoopDiamondRingBasic Skills gain 35% Attack Speed.
Soulwatch Hoop of the MoonriseDiamondRingDamaging an enemy with Basic Skills grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

Best endgame Merc

Raheir is hands-down the best mercenary for the Rocksplitter Thorns build because he not only boosts your defense but also amps up your offense.

His Valiance and Bastion skills reduce the damage you take, making you nearly unkillable, especially in tough situations. But the real magic comes from Inspiration, which gives you a double damage boost – whether Raheir is saving your skin or attacking enemies.

In the endgame, you should keep Varyana as reinforcement.

Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 6

If you’re interested in taking your Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn into PvP challenges, you can easily keep the items and skills you’ve snagged for the endgame build. This Spiritborn build dominates in PvP thanks to its ability to never run out of resources.

Additionally, the build’s ability to apply thorns through Rock Splitter without taking damage means it can punish aggressive players effectively. You can ger the strategic advantage in any confrontation, especially if their choice of build is rather squishy.

That’s everything you need to know about the Spiritborn Rocksplitter Thorns builds, but this doesn’t have to be the end for your Spiritborn. You can learn how this Spiritborn build measures up against others in the Diablo 4 Season 6 meta.

