Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn builds in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

The Spiritborn takes the center stage in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred, bringing several brand new builds to the meta. That said, few are as recklessly strong as the Rocksplitter Thorn build.

The Spiritborn may be Diablo 4’s most well-crafted class to date, but the way in which you build it can either make or break your experience. With loads of new content to crush through, including the Dark Citadel and Undercity, you will want to get your build right.

One of the best build to clear through content quickly is the Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn build. In this guide, we’ll go over whether we think this build is a solid choice for leveling, endgame, and PvP.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn leveling build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Dexerto/Blizzard The Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn distributes skill points nicely across the Skill Tree and Paragon Board.

The Rocksplitter Spiritborn build is all about smashing enemies with relentless thorn damage and laughing while they crumble.

Start by maxing out Rock Splitter – your main damage dealer. Every third hit applies 100% thorns damage, so just keep spamming it.

The best part is you don’t need to worry about resources. Just keep spamming Rock Splitter and enjoy non-stop damage while your enemies can’t keep up with your mobility or resilience.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn skills for leveling

Level Skill 1 Rock Splitter 2 Enhanced Rock Splitter 3 Accelerated Rock Splitter 4 Follow Through 5 Follow Through 6 Follow Through 7 Mirage 8 Unrestrained Power 9 Focal Point 10 Apex 11 Diminishment 12 Armored Hide 13 Enhanced Armored Hide 14 Reinforced Armored Hide 15 Counterattack 16 Scourge 17 Enhanced Scourge 18 Adaptable Scourge 19 Endurance 20 Perseverance 21 Toxic Skin 22 Enhanced Toxic Skin 23 Replenishing Toxic Skin 24 Counterattack Enhancement 25 Patient Guard 26 Resilient 27 Dominant 28 The Hunter 29 Harmonious Hunter 30 Exalted Hunter 31 Apex 32 Apex 33 Apex 34 Patient Guard 35 Patient Guard 36 Auspicious 37 Potent 38 Potent 39 Resolution 40 Spiritual Attunement 41 Supremacy 42 Mirage 43 Mirage 44 Unrestrained Power 45 Unrestrained Power 46 Diminishment 47 Diminishment 48 Reinforced Counterattack 49 Perseverance 50 Perseverance 51 Potent 52 Armored Hide 53 Armored Hide 54 Armored Hide 55 Armored Hide 56 Auspicious 57 Bastion 58 Resilient 59 Resilient 60 Dominant Renown 1 Dominant Renown 2 Exalted Hunter Renown 3 Exalted Hunter Renown 4 Exalted Hunter Renown 5 Exalted Hunter Renown 6 Counterattack Renown 7 Resolution Renown 8 Counterattack Renown 9 Resolution Renown 10 Supremacy Renown 11 Supremacy Renown 12 Adaptive Stances

Best leveling rotation:

Counterattack

Toxic Skin

Scourge

The Hunter

Rock Splitter

Armored Hide

You start by using Toxic Skin to apply poison in an area and make yourself Unhindered, allowing you to move freely and spread poison wherever you go. This sets up your enemies to take continuous damage.

Next, cast Scourge, sending out a wave of insects that will Fear and Slow enemies, making them easier targets and ensuring they stay poisoned while you maneuver for offense.

Once the battlefield is prepped, use The Hunter to leap into the fray and rapidly slash enemies, delivering a high burst of damage over seven strikes.

Follow this with Rock Splitter, rushing into the crowd and dealing big cleave damage on your third strike, hitting multiple enemies at once.

If things start getting dicey, use Armored Hide to become Unstoppable and gain 100% Block chance, giving you a strong defensive window.

Best leveling Legendary Aspects

Here are the best legendary aspects for your Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn while you level up:

Aspect name Effect Where to get Area Rapid Basic Skills gain extra Attack Speed Buried Halls Dry Steppes Bristleback When you Dodge or Block an attack you trigger a percentage of Thorns attacks against the attacker Razak’s Descent Nahantu Tormentor’s Enemies who move while Poisoned by you additionally take a percentage of your Thorns damage per second. Forgotten Remains Nahantu Might Basic Skills grant 20% Damage Reduction for some seconds. Dark Ravine Dry Steppes

Best leveling Merc

The top recommended mercenary for leveling a Spiritborn in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion is Subo, with Varyana as reinforcement. He offers a handy “map hack” for smoother exploration, a 20% movement speed boost, and a 25% increased Critical Strike chance, all of which perfectly complement Spiritborn builds looking to clear the new content.

Best Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn endgame build in Diablo 4 Season 6

Dexerto/Blizzard You can summon the jaguar to scar your enemies.

This build is a glorious mix of survivability, speed, and pure AoE destruction in the endgame.

Unlike most thorns builds that require you to take hits, Rock Splitter dishes out your thorns directly to enemies – no getting smacked required. With no resource management to worry about, all your damage comes from your basic attack, making it incredibly efficient and comfortable.

The key to pushing high-end content is Sepazontec, a weapon that makes every hit apply thorns, turning you into an unstoppable thorny wrecking ball. Easy, powerful, and satisfying.

Active Skills

Active Skill Upgrades Points allocated Rock Splitter Enhanced, Accelerated 1 Toxic Skin Enhanced, Replenishing 1 Armored Hide Enhanced, Reinforced 5 Counterattack Enhanced, Adaptable 1 Scourge Enhanced, Adaptable 1 The Hunter Enhanced, Hunter 5

Passive Skills

Passive Skill Points Follow Through 3 Mirage 3 Unrestrained Power 3 Focal Point 1 Diminishment 3 Apex 3 Endurance 1 Perseverance 3 Patient Guard 3 Auspicious 2 Bastion 3 Resilent 3 Dominant 3 Potent 3 Resolution 3 Spiritual Attunement 1 Supremacy 3 Adaptive Stances 1

Best endgame rotation

Paragon board and best glyphs

Here are the Glyphs you should prioritize when you’re in the endgame:

Outmatch : Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. range. You deal 16% increased Physical damage to Non-Elites and Bosses.

: Grants +25.0% bonus to all Rare nodes within range. range. You deal 16% increased Physical damage to Non-Elites and Bosses. Headhunter : Grants +30.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range.

: Grants +30.0% bonus to all Normal nodes within range. Increase damage by 0.0%. You deal 10%. increased damage to Elites.

Colossal : For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills. You deal 0.0% increased damage to Close enemies.

: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +2.0% increased damage with Gorilla Skills. You deal 0.0% increased damage to Close enemies. Turf : For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +1.9% increased damage to Close targets. You gain 10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies.

: For every 5 Strength purchased within range, you deal +1.9% increased damage to Close targets. You gain 10% Damage Reduction against Close enemies. Hubris: Grants +30.0% bonus to all Magic nodes within range. Increase damage to Vulnerable targets by 0.0%.

Best endgame Legendary Aspects

Aspect name Effect Where to get Area Rebounding Quill Volley’s feathers explode at their apex and return to where they were cast, both dealing an extra percentage of their normal damage. Forge of Malice Nahantu Haste Every second while moving gain Bonus Movement Speed for 2

seconds. Seething Underpass Nahantu Disobedience You gain increased Armor for 4 seconds when you deal any form of damage. Halls of the Damned Kehjistan Fell Soothsayer When you cast an Incarnate Skill enemies around you become Vulnerable for 5 seconds. Killing a Vulnerable enemy echoes a percentage of the killing blow’s damage to another Nearby enemy. Ularian Sepulcher Nahantu

Best endgame items and equipment

Item Socket Item type Power Loyalty’s Mantle LithWat Helm While your Spirit Hall choices match, their bonuses are 100% more potent, skills of their Base Spirit gain Vigor cost Reduction, and skills of their Base Spirit gain Cooldown Reduction Razorplate Two emeralds Chest Armor Thorns has a 10% chance to deal increased damage. Menacing Runic Gloves – Gloves Scourge continuously affects enemies around you. Hectic Runic Leggins Two emeralds Pants After caring 5 Basic Skills, one of your active Cooldowns is reduced. Runic Cleats of Binding Morass – Shoes Close enemies are Slowed for 3 seconds. You deal extra damage to Slowed enemies. Sepazontec XolKry Weapon Your Basic Skills deal increased damage and always use their 3rd attack.

Every 3rd cast of a Basic Skill strikes three times. Ocelot’s Eye of Adaptability Diamond Amulet When cast below 50% Maximum Resource, Basic Skills generate 3 of your Primary Resource, once per cast. Rapid Soulwatch Hoop Diamond Ring Basic Skills gain 35% Attack Speed. Soulwatch Hoop of the Moonrise Diamond Ring Damaging an enemy with Basic Skills grants you 4% Attack Speed for 10 seconds, stacking up to 5 times.

Best endgame Merc

Raheir is hands-down the best mercenary for the Rocksplitter Thorns build because he not only boosts your defense but also amps up your offense.

His Valiance and Bastion skills reduce the damage you take, making you nearly unkillable, especially in tough situations. But the real magic comes from Inspiration, which gives you a double damage boost – whether Raheir is saving your skin or attacking enemies.

In the endgame, you should keep Varyana as reinforcement.

Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn PvP build in Diablo 4 Season 6

If you’re interested in taking your Rocksplitter Thorns Spiritborn into PvP challenges, you can easily keep the items and skills you’ve snagged for the endgame build. This Spiritborn build dominates in PvP thanks to its ability to never run out of resources.

Additionally, the build’s ability to apply thorns through Rock Splitter without taking damage means it can punish aggressive players effectively. You can ger the strategic advantage in any confrontation, especially if their choice of build is rather squishy.

That’s everything you need to know about the Spiritborn Rocksplitter Thorns builds, but this doesn’t have to be the end for your Spiritborn. You can learn how this Spiritborn build measures up against others in the Diablo 4 Season 6 meta.