Diablo 4 Season 6 Zakarum Remnants explained: Rewards, farming, more

Diablo 4 Season 6’s seasonal questline is heavily tied to the thwarted vestiges of the Zakarum. This guide will go over the Zakarum Remnants, how to farm reputation with them, and why you should.

It’s an exciting time to be a Diablo 4 player with the advent of the Vessel of Hatred DLC. It’s an expansion in the truest sense of the word offering a new class, a new region to explore, and new mechanics like Mercenaries and Runewords to freshen up the buildcrafting experience.

Alongside Vessel of Hatred, players have entered into the Season of Hatred Rising which comes with its own set of new activities to engage with, albeit more temporary ones.

At the core of Diablo 4 Season 6 are a splinter of Zakarum Faithful that are no strangers to conflict with Mephisto. To help with your journey this season, we thought we’d explain who the Zakarum Remnants are, how to farm reputation with them, and what rewards you’ll get for doing so.

Blizzard Entertainment via Dexerto The Lord of Hatred is an ancient enemy of the Zakarum.

Who are the Zakarum Remnants in Diablo 4 Season 6

Longtime fans of the Diablo series will be familiar with the Zakarum Order, also known as the Church of Light. Founded by Akarat when he was still human, in their earliest days, they assisted the Horadrim with sealing Mephisto in Travincal. A little callback for you Diablo 2 fans.

After becoming a more established order, it came to light that the Zakarum leadership had been corrupted by Mephisto. This instance lost the faith a great deal of respect and subsequent infighting left the institution a shell of its former self.

Despite that, small splinters of Zakarum Faithful remain active and stand in stark opposition to the machinations of the Lord of Hatred. His return to Sanctuary has some ready to stand against him.

How to begin the Zakarum Remnants quest in Diablo 4 Season 6

Speak to Crusader Damon in Zarbinzet. He can be found immediately northwest of the city’s portal. This will begin Diablo 4 Season 6’s Zakarum Remnant quest.

Damon will warn you of Mephisto’s resurgence and the Zones of Hatred Rising that are popping up all over Sanctuary. Mephisto’s servants are abundant in these regions as are the hulking Realmwalkers that take center stage as the seasonal activity.

While the Zakarum Remnants are too weak to take the fight to Mephisto Directly, they will assist your character if they can prove they are doing battle with the Lord of Hatred or his forces. They’re pretty openhanded as well.

Blizzard Entertainment Grinding through the Zakarum Remnants’ Reputations will guarantee some Mythic Uniques.

Zakarum Remnants rewards in Diablo 4 Season 6

The Zakarum Remnants offer 12 reward caches in Diablo 4 Season 6 based on your level of Reputation with them. As you increase that reputation, new Caches will become available and you can claim these from Crusader Damon in Zarbinzet.

The tiers and their rewards are as follows:

Tier 1: Abnormal Weapon. Contains one Weapon and Elixirs.

Abnormal Weapon. Contains one Weapon and Elixirs. Tier 2: Eerie Samples. Contains Baneful Hearts and Seething Opals.

Eerie Samples. Contains Baneful Hearts and Seething Opals. Tier 3: Antique Case. Contains Weapons and crafting materials.

Antique Case. Contains Weapons and crafting materials. Tier 4: Aromatic Case.Contains a Weapon, Elixirs, and Crafting Materials.

Aromatic Case.Contains a Weapon, Elixirs, and Crafting Materials. Tier 5: Gift of Realms. Contains Gem Fragments, a Scattered Prism, and two Uniques for your Class.

Gift of Realms. Contains Gem Fragments, a Scattered Prism, and two Uniques for your Class. Tier 6: Que-Hegan Steel. Contains Legendaries, Infernal Compasses, Baneful Hearts, and crafting materials.

Que-Hegan Steel. Contains Legendaries, Infernal Compasses, Baneful Hearts, and crafting materials. Tier 7: Protectors’ Warmth. Contains Legendaries, Boss Summoning Materials, Artificer’s Stones, and Crafting Materials.

Protectors’ Warmth. Contains Legendaries, Boss Summoning Materials, Artificer’s Stones, and Crafting Materials. Tier 8: Kurast Refinery. Contains Legendaries, Obducite, Gem Fragments, and Scattered Prisms.

Kurast Refinery. Contains Legendaries, Obducite, Gem Fragments, and Scattered Prisms. Tier 9: Legacy of Disgrace. Contains Uniques, Artificer’s Stones, and Boss Summoning Materials.

Legacy of Disgrace. Contains Uniques, Artificer’s Stones, and Boss Summoning Materials. Tier 10: Window to Creation. Contains Ancestral Legendaries and a vast amount of Crafting Materials.

Window to Creation. Contains Ancestral Legendaries and a vast amount of Crafting Materials. Tier 11: Spoils of the Realm Conquerer. Contains Ancestral Legendaries and Boss Summoning Materials.

Spoils of the Realm Conquerer. Contains Ancestral Legendaries and Boss Summoning Materials. Tier 12: Severed Hand of the Zakarum. Contains Ancestral Legendaries, Ancestral Uniques, and a vast amount of materials.

Best ways to farm Zakarum Remnants Reputation in Diablo 4 Season 6

Grinding out Reputation with the Zakarum Remnants in Diablo 4 Season 6 can be an arduous task but there are a few ways to speed up the process.

Killing enemies in Zones of Hatred Rising

Slaying mobs of enemies in Zones of Hatred Rising will earn you Reputation with the Zakarum Remnants. We haven’t discerned any pattern for how often you earn Reputation but around every 10 enemies slain, you’ll receive a notification that your standing with the Zakarum has increased.

Seething Opals

Seething Opals are a unique consumable introduced in Diablo 4 Season 6. They offer boosts to EXP as well as varying rewards for slaying enemies based on the Opal’s type.

Every Seething Opal also adds a bonus that earns you extra Zakarum Remnant Reputation for killing enemies, even if you aren’t in a Zone of Hatred Rising. However, popping one while in a Zone of Hatred Rising will up the rate of Reputation you earn significantly.

Another strategy is to consume a Seething Opal before doing an activity that throws hordes of enemies at you like a Helltide or the Artificer’s Pit. You can earn Seething Opals by opening Caches given to you by the Zakarum Remnants or by completing Realmwalker events.

Blizzard Entertainment Realmwalkers will also throw hordes of enemies to help you farm Reputation with the Zakarum Remnants.

That’s all the information you need to grind through the ranks of the Zakarum Remnants in Diablo 4 Season 6.

If you’re looking to make that grind easier, check out our tier list of the top Spiritborn builds. You are playing a Spiritborn, right?

