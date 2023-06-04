Diablo 4 players claim paid cosmetics are “not needed” after showing off free drip

Diablo 4 fans have started showing off their in-game drip and claim that paid cosmetics are “not needed” to make a stylish character.

In the leadup to Diablo 4’s release, many fans were worried about the game’s inclusion of microtransactions thanks to the situation surrounding the mobile game, Diablo Immortal.

During the early access period, some fans slammed the game’s use of microtransactions for cosmetic armor sets, calling them “more expensive than OW2 skins.”

However, some players are asserting that they don’t need to rely on microtransactions to look cool in Diablo 4, and showed off some of their favorite free in-game drip.

Diablo 4 players show off stylish free drip

A post on the Diablo 4 subreddit got the conversation moving after one fan claimed that paid cosmetics were “not needed” to make one’s character look cool.

The OP included a screenshot of their Necromancer decked out in a menacing armor set and holding a wicked scythe. Beneath the screenshot, they said, “Self found items are looking dope so far. This is just the start.”

Fans agreed that the OP’s Necromancer looked great with the free, in-game loot and were curious to see how the armor sets for other classes would shake out. “Necros drip is on point! I wanna see some druids that don’t look like homeless taxidermist!”

Other Diablo 4 fans agree in the comments, with as one player said, “This is the main distinction from [Path of Exile] that makes me totally fine with paid cosmetics… you can actually look good without paying.”

Plenty of players in the comments also said they really didn’t find the paid cosmetics overly appealing at the moment, and were fine leaving them to the side for now. “I don’t even like the shop cosmetics right now. The in game sh*t is way better to me and I have no problem spending money for cosmetics at all.”

Thankfully, Diablo 4 doesn’t include any pay-to-win mechanics at the time of writing, so players who want to skip paid cosmetics can do so with no in-game repercussions.