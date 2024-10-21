Diablo 4 Spiritborn build hits for the equivalent of 1 million Whirlwind Barbarians

Diablo 4 is in the grip of some busted Spiritborn builds and one of them is doing the work of 1 million Barbarians.

The Vessel of Hatred expansion has hit Diablo 4 alongside sweeping changes to the game’s core experience. While all players can enjoy new updates to progression, the Spiritborn class is exclusive to owners of the DLC.

If the game’s community wasn’t so focused on the single-player aspects of Diablo 4, you could make a fair argument that this new class is pay-to-win. We’ve already seen builds hitting for over 100 trillion damage but players have upped the ante even more.

Reddit user ZebraSandwich4Lyf took to the game’s Subreddit to show off their Spiritborn hitting for a casual 377 trillion which they jokingly referred to as “perfectly normal damage numbers”. Some armchair mathematicians ran the numbers and they’re even more insane than they look.

One Diablo 4 player complained in the feed that their Whirlwind Barbarian build only hit for “like 177k”. To rub salt in the wound, another user ran some calculations to estimate the value of this Barbarian in comparison to the Spiritborn.

“Assuming the monsters gain 10% health by scaling to two players in the dungeon instead of solo, it would take 988,372 barbarians doing 177k to make up the difference of you joining that party,” the mathematician revealed. Yes, we rounded up in the headline but why split hairs at this point?

It gets worse for the poor Barbarian player, however. Another user in the thread posted a screenshot of a Spiritborn dealing 134 quadrillion damage. Admittedly, that feels hard to quantify so to illustrate how absurd that is, here’s the number written out: 134,000,000,000,000,000.

In case you were wondering, that’s roughly 757 billion Whirlwind Barbarians’ worth of damage. Spiritborns are currently capable of churning out so many zeros in Diablo 4 due to a bug with the Viscous Shield Paragon Node that allows for infinite damage scaling.

It’s safe to assume a nerf to the Node is in the works.