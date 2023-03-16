Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch?

Wondering whether Diablo 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch? Well, our guide has everything you need to know about the upcoming dungeon crawler.

Diablo 4 is one of the biggest game releases of 2023, with fans from around the world aiming to delve into the new dungeons and classes. While adventurers are enjoying the Diablo 4 beta, the game will soon be released to those on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

However, many Nintendo fans will be wondering whether Diablo 4 will be coming to Switch. After all, being able to take your dungeon-crawling adventure on the go and grind out levels for the best character builds would undoubtedly be incredibly useful.

So, here’s everything we currently know about whether Diablo 4 will be coming to Nintendo Switch and if you can expect to play it on the portable console.

Blizzard Diablo 4 is shaping up to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

No, Blizzard has yet to reveal any news about a Diablo 4 Switch release date. However, we do know that the game will be coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. While there has been no official word on a Switch release, it’s important to note that both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 have previously been released on Nintendo’s portable console.

While this doesn’t exactly confirm that Diablo 4 will make its way to Switch in the future, it doesn’t completely rule it out either. However, Diablo 4 is a considerable upgrade to its predecessors, with improved graphics and shiny new features.

This then raises the question as to whether the Switch would even be able to run Diablo 4. Of course, a port could still be on the way and we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as we hear more information.

In the meantime, be sure to head over to our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.