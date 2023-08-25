How many people play Diablo 4? Player count tracker

Blizzard’s latest entry in the acclaimed action RPG series, Diablo 4, made a big splash amongst fans in 2023 and the game is still constantly receiving updates. But how many players are still actively playing Diablo 4? This article will break down those numbers.

Although Diablo 4 can be played entirely in singleplayer, the game also has a large multiplayer component built in.

Diablo 4 also has seasonal content that players can look forward to, to keep them engaged and coming back as the months go on.

However, when diving into Diablo 4’s multiplayer content it can be important to know just how healthy they game’s player base is. So, just how many fans are playing Diablo 4 in August 2023? Here’s a breakdown of everything you need to know.

Updated August 24, 2023, with player count information.

Do we know Diablo 4’s active player count?

Sadly, Blizzard doesn’t publicize the exact number of players across all editions of the game, so we have to turn to a third party to make an educated guess on Diablo 4’s exact player count.

Before we get into the numbers, it’s worth noting that Active Player purely uses estimates to discover player counts, so while there is no information from the developers regarding the game’s player count, we can make a guess as to how popular the game really is.

According to Active Player, Diablo 4 currently averages 1,627,263 players a day and a total of 24,408,945 active users in the last 30 days. This is down 2% from July 2023.

