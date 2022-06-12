How to join Diablo 4 beta: Pre-register for PC, Xbox & PS5 test access

Diablo 4 beta sign-ups are now live for Battle.Net users, so if you want to get involved with the next battle in Sanctuary, here’s what you need to know.

Back at Blizzcon 2019, Blizzard teased Diablo fans with the fourth installment of the iconic RPG series, confirming that Diablo 4 was in development and coming at some point down the line.

In the three years since that reveal, the devs have played their cards close to their chest, slowly drip-feeding some information across different events – confirming new enemies, a new Camps system, as well as different class types. Though, there was also the heartbreaking news about the release date being pushed back.

Advertisement

However, fans are now able to sign-up to partake in the beta, as the return to Sanctuary is slowly creeping ever closer. So, here’s what you need to know.

How to sign-up for Diablo 4 beta

If you want to get involved with the next installment of the endless between the High Heavens and the Burning Hells, the steps are pretty simple and you really just need a Battle.Net account.

To pre-register for beta access, simply head over to the Diablo 4 minisite set up by Blizzard and hit the massive pre-register button that pops up in the middle of the screen. You can’t really miss it. From there, pop in your Battle.Net details and you’ll be all set.

Advertisement

Of course, the beta hasn’t gone live as of yet, and you’re just registering for access, so don’t rush over to your email inbox and expect to find a beta key. You’re going to have to be a little patient on that front.

Visit the Diablo 4 pre-register website Click the ‘pre-register’ pop-up Sign in with your Battle.Net details Start waiting for that all-important Diablo 4 beta email!

When is the Diablo 4 beta?

As noted, there isn’t a confirmed date just yet as to when you’ll be able to jump into Sanctuary and start fighting against Lilith’s hordes of monsters.

However, given that sign-ups are live and there are reports that Blizzard employees have been testing the beta for some time, it shouldn’t be too far away. Though, we’ll just have to keep waiting!

Advertisement

So, that’s everything you need to know about the Diablo 4 beta at this point. Once more details are confirmed, we’ll update this article with more.

Until then, be sure to check out everything else about Diablo and Diablo Immortal with our dedicated guides page.