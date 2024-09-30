How and when to predownload Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Purchasing Vessel of Hatred’s Ultimate Edition will get you a thematic War-Cat mount for your Spiritborn.

If you’re a wanderer ready to become Spiritborn, you might want to embrace the Vessel of Hatred expansion for Diablo 4 as soon as you can.

Before you can unleash your inner demon-slayer, you’ll want to ensure your game is primed and ready for launch on October 8th, when Nahantu starts calling for you.

Here’s how and when you can pre-download the Diablo 4 expansion so you can jump right into the jungle when Vessel of Hatred releases.

Blizzard Entertainment Every minute counts when you’re racing against every other Spiritborn – and their deadly builds.

There are different pre-download dates and times for each platform and launcher. Here’s a quick rundown of when Vessel of Hatred pre-download will be available for you:

Battle.net: Get ahead of the game on September 30 at 4 p.m. PDT . You can snag the pre-download a whole week early. Just fire up your Battle.net launcher and click away. If you’re reading this, you can pre-download now.

Get ahead of the game on . You can snag the pre-download a whole week early. Just fire up your Battle.net launcher and click away. If you’re reading this, you can pre-download now. Consoles (Xbox and PlayStation): Mark October 5 at 4 p.m. PDT for when your console can join the pre-download party.

Mark for when your console can join the pre-download party. Steam users: Sorry, friends. You’ll have to wait until the big launch on October 7 at 4 p.m. PDT unless you make the switch to Battle.net, which I’m betting is what Blizzard expects you to do.

You can pre-download the Vessel of Hatred patch whether or not you’ve actually purchased the expansion. That’s because the update also comes with some changes for the base game, including Season 6 and all of its changes. You can still get ready to experience all the glorious chaos even if you’re not sure whether you want to get lost in Nahantu.

While you sharpen those blades, load up those quivers, and prepare for the havoc to come, don’t forget to catch up with all the Paragon Board and Difficulty changes coming to Diablo 4 this October.