Will the Nintendo Switch 2 be backward compatible? Nintendo speaks out

Will the Nintendo Switch 2 support your games from the original Nintendo Switch? Yes, indeed it will. Here’s what we know thanks to some fresh insight straight from the publishing giant.

With any generational leap, there’s always the concern of what might be left behind. With many new console launches, players are often restricted in what they can play through the shiny new piece of hardware.

Thus, with confirmation of a Nintendo Switch successor on the way, rumors have been abuzz about that very topic. With owners having built up their library of games since the first Switch released in 2017, there’s been concern as to whether or not the next console will still support all the old games.

Well, Nintendo fans can now rest easy. Nintendo themselves have confirmed the Switch 2 will still support software designed for the original Switch. However, the concise November 5 announcement didn’t delve into specifics.

It remains unclear if physical Switch cartridges can be inserted directly into the Switch successor, or if this tweet is purely in relation to digital games purchased through the online store.

Playing Nintendo Switch games on the Nintendo Switch 2

The exact wording of Nintendo’s tweet assured “Nintendo Switch software” will be accessible on the “successor to Nintendo Switch.” While many are running with this phrasing as confirmation both digital and physical games will carry over, it’s worth taking with a grain of salt for the time being.

Nintendo’s announcement ended in revealing “further information about the successor to Nintendo Switch, including its compatibility with Nintendo Switch, will be announced at a later date.”

There’s plenty to read into there, but it’s clear we’ll get specific confirmation in the coming months. For now, it’s evident Nintendo plans to support games from the original Switch on its follow up, but exactly how that looks for consumers remains unclear.

The November 5 post also clarified the future of Nintendo’s online service. The premium, subscription-based Nintendo Switch Online functionality will continue to be “available on the successor to Nintendo Switch,” it was confirmed.

Therefore, if you have an active subscription to the online service, it will roll over and continue working if you pick up the Switch 2 when it hits store shelves.

It’s very much still early days in the lead-up to Nintendo’s next hardware launch, but with details being drip-fed, we already have a decent idea of what to expect from the next Switch console. Be sure to brush up here with everything else we’ve learned so far.