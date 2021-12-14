Diablo 3 tier list: Best character classes & builds for Season 25

Diablo 3 Season 25 is here, but which character should you choose? Here’s a breakdown of every class, ranked, and which builds come top of the tier list.

In every Season of Diablo 3, some characters shine more than others. Therefore, we’ve produced a tier list for you to see who’s already crushing Hell’s minions in Season 25. Diablo 3 tier lists boil down to character builds, which ones are popular, working well, and associated with which character classes.

We’ve ranked each of the classes in Diablo 3 for Season 25, then provided a tier list of which builds work best for each character. This way, not only will you be able to select the best characters this Season, you’ll know exactly how to build them.

Diablo 3 Season 25: Best classes ranked

Below, we’ve listed all of Diablo 3’s character classes from best to worst. Bear in mind, this is simply based on the current rankings for Season 25. The list also resembles the end of Season 24 due to these builds rising to prominence during that Season.

This means, that by Season 26, the rankings could look very different. So, if the Necromancer and Witch Doctor are your favorite classes, fear not, the summoners will likely rise again one day!

Monk Demon Hunter Wizard Crusader Barbarian Necromancer Witch Doctor

Remember, if you think you’re going to have more fun playing with a lower tier character, then go for it. Diablo 3’s Seasons exist for fun. The tier list is simply here as a guideline to which builds are doing well. By playing as a lower tier character, and dominating, you may actually help your favorite class climb up the rankings – especially if you create a powerful build.

Best Builds

Our Diablo 3 tier list is separated into classes with S-Tier representing the current most powerful builds available in Season 25. We’ve broken it down by character class and build, the higher the tier, the more powerful each is considered.

This represents the top tier and best builds in Season 25 of Diablo 3. The Monk is reigning supreme so far this season, but other classes are also represented here:

Character Build Monk Inna Mystic Ally Monk LoD Wol Monk PoJ Tempest Rush Monk SWK WoL Demon Hunter GoD Hungering Arrow Demon Hunter UE Multishot Barbarian Waste Whirlwind Rend Crusader AoV FotH

If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds with the Wizard especially verging on S-Tier quality.

Character Build Wizard Typhon’s Hydra Wizard LoD Frozen Orb Monk SWK LTK Crusader Akkhan Condemn Barbarian Savage Frenzy Necromancer LoD Mage

While the below builds aren’t considered as powerful as the S and A-tiered builds, with the addition of the Witch Doctor, now every Diablo 3 character class has entered the fray. This means that whatever your preferred class is, there’s a powerful build ready for you to try.

Character Build Witch Doctor Mundunugu Spirit Barrage Witch Doctor Angry Chicken Wizard Firebird EB Wizard Vyr Chantodo Monk Uliana EP Necromancer Masquerade Bone Spear

The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value. There are plenty of Diablo 3 builds that didn’t make the Season 25 tier list.

Character Build Crusader LoD Blessed Shield Crusader AoV Heaven’s Fury Crusader Roland Sweep Crusader SotL Hammers Necromancer Rathma AotD Necromancer LoD Corpse Explosion Demon Hunter Shadow Impale Demon Hunter N6M4 Cluster Arrow Demon Hunter Marauder Sentry

For a detailed breakdown of each of these Diablo 3 Season 25 character builds, you can visit Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list.

Or check out one of our guides below where we’ve selected the very best ones:

