 Diablo 3 tier list: Best character classes & builds for Season 25 - Dexerto
Logo
Diablo

Diablo 3 tier list: Best character classes & builds for Season 25

Published: 14/Dec/2021 15:30

by Sam Smith
Diablo 3 season 25 logo
Blizzard

Share

Diablo 3

Diablo 3 Season 25 is here, but which character should you choose? Here’s a breakdown of every class, ranked, and which builds come top of the tier list.

In every Season of Diablo 3, some characters shine more than others. Therefore, we’ve produced a tier list for you to see who’s already crushing Hell’s minions in Season 25. Diablo 3 tier lists boil down to character builds, which ones are popular, working well, and associated with which character classes.

We’ve ranked each of the classes in Diablo 3 for Season 25, then provided a tier list of which builds work best for each character. This way, not only will you be able to select the best characters this Season, you’ll know exactly how to build them.

Advertisement

Contents

Diablo 3 characters
Blizzard
Which Diablo 3 characters top the tier list?

Diablo 3 Season 25: Best classes ranked

Below, we’ve listed all of Diablo 3’s character classes from best to worst. Bear in mind, this is simply based on the current rankings for Season 25. The list also resembles the end of Season 24 due to these builds rising to prominence during that Season.

This means, that by Season 26, the rankings could look very different. So, if the Necromancer and Witch Doctor are your favorite classes, fear not, the summoners will likely rise again one day!

  1. Monk
  2. Demon Hunter
  3. Wizard
  4. Crusader
  5. Barbarian
  6. Necromancer
  7. Witch Doctor

Remember, if you think you’re going to have more fun playing with a lower tier character, then go for it. Diablo 3’s Seasons exist for fun. The tier list is simply here as a guideline to which builds are doing well. By playing as a lower tier character, and dominating, you may actually help your favorite class climb up the rankings – especially if you create a powerful build.

Advertisement

Diablo 3 Wizard gameplay
Blizzard
The Wizard strikes some demons with an icy blizzard spell.

Best Builds

Our Diablo 3 tier list is separated into classes with S-Tier representing the current most powerful builds available in Season 25. We’ve broken it down by character class and build, the higher the tier, the more powerful each is considered.

S-Tier

This represents the top tier and best builds in Season 25 of Diablo 3. The Monk is reigning supreme so far this season, but other classes are also represented here:

Character Build
Monk Inna Mystic Ally
Monk LoD Wol
Monk PoJ Tempest Rush
Monk SWK WoL
Demon Hunter GoD Hungering Arrow
Demon Hunter UE Multishot
Barbarian Waste Whirlwind Rend
Crusader AoV FotH

A-Tier

If none of the S-Tier builds do it for you, then why not try an A-Tier build? These are also very powerful and popular builds with the Wizard especially verging on S-Tier quality.

Advertisement

Character Build
Wizard Typhon’s Hydra
Wizard LoD Frozen Orb
Monk SWK LTK
Crusader Akkhan Condemn
Barbarian Savage Frenzy
Necromancer LoD Mage
Diablo 3 female monk with claws
Blizzard Entertainment
The Monk is topping the Season 25 Tier list

B-Tier

While the below builds aren’t considered as powerful as the S and A-tiered builds, with the addition of the Witch Doctor, now every Diablo 3 character class has entered the fray. This means that whatever your preferred class is, there’s a powerful build ready for you to try.

Character Build
Witch Doctor Mundunugu Spirit Barrage
Witch Doctor Angry Chicken
Wizard Firebird EB
Wizard Vyr Chantodo
Monk Uliana EP
Necromancer Masquerade Bone Spear

C-Tier

The C-Tier builds aren’t considered as effective as those above, but remember, to even make this tier list they must have some value. There are plenty of Diablo 3 builds that didn’t make the Season 25 tier list.

Character Build
Crusader LoD Blessed Shield
Crusader AoV Heaven’s Fury
Crusader Roland Sweep
Crusader SotL Hammers
Necromancer Rathma AotD
Necromancer LoD Corpse Explosion
Demon Hunter Shadow Impale
Demon Hunter N6M4 Cluster Arrow
Demon Hunter Marauder Sentry

For a detailed breakdown of each of these Diablo 3 Season 25 character builds, you can visit Maxroll.gg’s key farming tier list.

Advertisement

Or check out one of our guides below where we’ve selected the very best ones:

Diablo 3 Season 25 Soul Shards guide | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds| Best Wizard Builds

Advertisement
Advertisement