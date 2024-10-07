How to unlock the Dark Citadel in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred

The Dark Citadel is a new Diablo 4 challenge, where you’ll either emerge victorious or become a permanent resident of the underworld.

With the Season 6 and Vessel of Hatred update, Diablo 4 is serving up its latest torture device – er, I mean, “dungeon.” If your idea of a good time involves navigating soul-shattering challenges, this place is for you.

Now, before you grab your best gear and recruit your unlucky friends, there are a few things you should know. I’ll guide you through what this dungeon is, how to get in, and what you need to prepare for.

Article continues after ad

What is the Dark Citadel?

Blizzard You’ve got three wings to explore in The Dark Citadel.

The Dark Citadel is Diablo 4’s latest cooperative endgame dungeon, set in the cursed land of Nahantu.

Born out of the chaos of the Mage Wars, it’s now a playground for the First Khazra, who is, as usual, up to no good with dark experiments.

Inside, you’ll find three wings, each with its own demented theme.

Article continues after ad

Labyrinth of Souls

Enclave of Strife

Dominion of Zagraal

Of course, each wing comes with its own set of nasty bosses, culminating in a final fight that’ll make you wonder why you ever thought this was a good idea.

Article continues after ad

How to unlock the Dark Citadel

Blizzard It’s not all mobs in this dark dungeon.

If you want to crawl into the Dark Citadel in Diablo 4, there are a few things you’ll need to handle first:

Hit level 60 – the new cap.

– the new cap. Complete a quest from Priestess Cualli in Kurast city. You only have to go through it once per account, and all your characters will get access after that.

Once you’ve cleared these hurdles, you’re free to dive into this nightmare.

Is the Dark Citadel multiplayer?

Blizzard You won’t get far on your own anyway.

The Dark Citadel is built for cooperative play, meaning you’ll need at least two players to get in.

But honestly, unless you’re a masochist, you’re going to want a full party of four. And be warned: the difficulty doesn’t scale based on the number of players, so go in prepared.

Article continues after ad

Do I need Vessel of Hatred to play the Dark Citadel?

Yes, the Dark Citadel is part of the Vessel of Hatred expansion, so if you’re not rolling with the DLC, you’re going to be left out of this terrifying funhouse. The good news is you’ll be able to come here with your Spiritborn.

Article continues after ad

The Dark Citadel rewards

Blizzard There are plenty of rewards to claim with your Citadel Coins.

Completing each wing of the Dark Citadel isn’t just about survival – you’ll score some sweet rewards too.

Every week, players can earn Ancestral gear for their efforts. Plus, you’ll collect a new currency called Citadel Coins, which can be spent on handy consumables like Incense, Elixirs, and Scrolls.

Article continues after ad

If you’re brave enough to tackle the Citadel on Torment Level IV, you can unlock exclusive gear sets, Mounts, and shiny new cosmetics. Torment Levels I-III still offer great loot, but for those looking to flex their skills, Level IV is where the real treasures are.

That’s everything you need to know about The Dark Citadel. While you prep for the expansion, why not read up on pre-download availability and other mechanics coming with VoH, like the Undercity?