All Tenets of Akarat locations & puzzle solutions in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred
Much like the base game did with the Altars of Lilith, the Vessel of Hatred scatters Tenets of Akarat all over Nahantu in Diablo 4.
If you’re dedicated enough to hunt down these shrines and clear them of decay in the jungle, you’ll earn extra renown points for your Spiritborn. This not only helps you gain additional Paragon Points but also rewards you with an exclusive Lion Mount.
In this guide, I’ll show you where to find every Tenet of Akarat on the map, the best route to collect them all, and how to solve each puzzle to reveal the shrines.
All Tenet of Akarat locations
The image above outlines the perfect path to find every Tenet of Akarat in Nahantu. The path starts southwest of the Seven Stones, goes around the entire Nahantu map, and ends northwest of Seven Stones, which is slightly north of where you just started.
If you’re interested, you can go through all the Tenets of Akarat with me step by step, but if you’re stuck on one in particular, you can just look for the one you need based on the area you’re in. There are five Tenets of Akarat in each of the following areas:
- Seven Stones
- Five Hills
- Restless Canopy
- Fields of Giants
- Teganze Plateau
- Lingering Hatred
Finding the Tenets can be tricky because they’re hidden in the dense jungle. At first, they appear as Defiled Shrines, which are covered in decay and hard to notice. After solving the puzzle, they become easier to spot.
Instead of searching for these shrines, which blend into the surroundings, I suggest focusing on the lion-shaped Stones of Guardian nearby. These are much easier to find and will lead you to the shrines.
All Tenet of Akarat puzzle types
Unlike Altars of Lilith, you don’t have to just find Tenets of Akarat, you also have to solve a puzzle to reach them. Here’s every type of puzzle you can run into while trying to get all 30 Tenets of Akarat in Diablo 4:
Seven Stones’ Tenets of Akarat
Five Hills’ Tenets of Akarat
Restless Canopy’s Tenets of Akarat
Fields of Giants’ Tenets of Akarat
Teganze Plateau’s Tenets of Akarat
Lingering Hatred’s Tenets of Akarat
Tenet of Akarat missing bug
The Tenets of Akarat are a bit buggy in Vessel of Hatred. If you walk up to their exact location and spot the stones, but not the Defiled Shrine, here’s what you can do.
- Enter the pause menu and Leave the game.
- Hit Play again and wait for the game to load.
- If the Defiled Temple doesn’t immediately spawn, try exiting the game instead.
While hunting for all 30 Tenets of Akarat, I had to exit and reopen the game for at least half of them. I suspect this happens when another player has recently interacted with that specific Tenet of Akarat.
The reward for clearing 30 Tenets of Akarat
After finding all the 30 Tenets of Akarat you get 300 Nahantu Renown points and unlock the Reins of the Nahantu Lion mount, which you can equip by visiting a stable.
That’s everything you need to know about the Tenets of Akarat. If you’re exploring the new content in Vessel of Hatred, check out our Mercenaries, Undercity, and Dark Citadel guides.