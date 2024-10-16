All Tenets of Akarat locations & puzzle solutions in Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred

Much like the base game did with the Altars of Lilith, the Vessel of Hatred scatters Tenets of Akarat all over Nahantu in Diablo 4.

If you’re dedicated enough to hunt down these shrines and clear them of decay in the jungle, you’ll earn extra renown points for your Spiritborn. This not only helps you gain additional Paragon Points but also rewards you with an exclusive Lion Mount.

In this guide, I’ll show you where to find every Tenet of Akarat on the map, the best route to collect them all, and how to solve each puzzle to reveal the shrines.

All Tenet of Akarat locations

Dexerto

The image above outlines the perfect path to find every Tenet of Akarat in Nahantu. The path starts southwest of the Seven Stones, goes around the entire Nahantu map, and ends northwest of Seven Stones, which is slightly north of where you just started.

If you’re interested, you can go through all the Tenets of Akarat with me step by step, but if you’re stuck on one in particular, you can just look for the one you need based on the area you’re in. There are five Tenets of Akarat in each of the following areas:

Seven Stones

Five Hills

Restless Canopy

Fields of Giants

Teganze Plateau

Lingering Hatred

Dexerto

Finding the Tenets can be tricky because they’re hidden in the dense jungle. At first, they appear as Defiled Shrines, which are covered in decay and hard to notice. After solving the puzzle, they become easier to spot.

Instead of searching for these shrines, which blend into the surroundings, I suggest focusing on the lion-shaped Stones of Guardian nearby. These are much easier to find and will lead you to the shrines.

All Tenet of Akarat puzzle types

Unlike Altars of Lilith, you don’t have to just find Tenets of Akarat, you also have to solve a puzzle to reach them. Here’s every type of puzzle you can run into while trying to get all 30 Tenets of Akarat in Diablo 4:

Light up all stones quick Match the lit-up stones Light up one stone and defeat three waves of enemies Destroy the Defiled Shrine By far the most common type of Tenet of Akarat puzzle requires you to light up all three Stones of Guardian quickly. If you spot a second set of three Stones of Guardian near the Defiled Shrine, you must light up the Stones of the Guardian around it to match the set that’s out of reach. When only one Stone of Guardian surrounds the Defiled Shrine, light it up and defeat three waves of Shades of Hatred (they come in pairs) to fully unveil the Tenet of Akarat. If after lighting up the Stone of Guardians the Defiled Shrine is still covered in decay, attack it until its health bar is fully depleted to uncover the Tenet of Akarat.

Seven Stones’ Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 1 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 2 Light up the statues to match the ones in the waterfall. 3 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 4

(29) Destroy the Defiled Shrine. 5

(30) Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred.

Five Hills’ Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 6 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 7 Destroy the Defiled Shrine. 8 Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred. 9 Light up the statues to match the ones across the lake. 10 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out.

Restless Canopy’s Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 11 Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred. 12 Destroy the Defiled Shrine. 13 Light up the statues to match the ones below the cliff. 14 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 15 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out.

Fields of Giants’ Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 16 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 17 Light up the statues to match the ones below the cliff. 18 Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred. 19 Destroy the Defiled Shrine. 20 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out.

Teganze Plateau’s Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 21 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 22 Light up the statues to match the ones below the cliff. 23 Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred. 24 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 25 Destroy the Defiled Shrine.

Lingering Hatred’s Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

Number Map closeup Visual Reference How to get 26 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 27 Light up three Stones of Guardian statues before time runs out. 28 Destroy the Defiled Shrine. 29 Clear three waves of Shades of Hatred. 30 Light up the statues to match the ones below the cliff.

Tenet of Akarat missing bug

The Tenets of Akarat are a bit buggy in Vessel of Hatred. If you walk up to their exact location and spot the stones, but not the Defiled Shrine, here’s what you can do.

Enter the pause menu and Leave the game. Hit Play again and wait for the game to load. If the Defiled Temple doesn’t immediately spawn, try exiting the game instead.

While hunting for all 30 Tenets of Akarat, I had to exit and reopen the game for at least half of them. I suspect this happens when another player has recently interacted with that specific Tenet of Akarat.

The reward for clearing 30 Tenets of Akarat

Dexerto

After finding all the 30 Tenets of Akarat you get 300 Nahantu Renown points and unlock the Reins of the Nahantu Lion mount, which you can equip by visiting a stable.

That’s everything you need to know about the Tenets of Akarat. If you’re exploring the new content in Vessel of Hatred, check out our Mercenaries, Undercity, and Dark Citadel guides.