Blizzard responds to negative Diablo 4 Season 1 reaction

While Diablo 4 has mostly been a triumph for Blizzard, the fan response to the Season 1 update has been less positive. Now Blizzard has addressed the negative feedback in a tweet.

Reddit, Twitter, and various other social media sites have been ablaze with fan anger after the Diablo 4 Season 1 patch nerfed a bunch of moves, resulting in several builds being rendered close to redundant in the eyes of some players.

Of course, this is only one side of the story, as no Diablo player is likely to be best pleased when their formally overpowered build becomes more balanced. Although, some fans have clearly articulated why these nerfs are an issue and have called for Blizzard to reconsider.

Diablo 4 Season 1 is upon us.

While we don’t yet know what Blizzard will do about this very vocal backlash to their Season 1 patch, Adam Fletcher, Diablo’s Global Community Development Director, has told fans to tune in to a Campfire Chat on Friday, July 21, 2023, to talk more about it.

While we don’t know what Blizzard will say about the current nerfs and subsequent fallout, the Campfire Chat will likely address the negative response directly.

Blizzard may walk back on some of the nerfs, or the company could explain the reasoning behind their decisions. More details about the Campfire Chat, such as times, etc, are set to be released on Thursday, 20 July 2023.