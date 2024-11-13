Diablo 4 Season 6 Welcome Back Boost explained

A Diablo 4 Season 6 midseason Campfire Chat revealed the “Welcome Back Boost” for Eternal Realm players. Here’s everything it will give returning players.

The Season 6 Campfire Chat didn’t just confirm that Blizzard wouldn’t be nerfing the Spiritborn class, it also revealed the Welcome Back Boost for returning players.

To be clear, the Boost only impacts those playing on the Eternal Realm, but it’s a great way for players to quickly reach endgame while cutting down on the grind.

Blizzard Entertainment There are 160 Altars of Lilith.

What does the Welcome Back Boost provide?

The Welcome Back Boost will instantly bump an Eternal Realm character to level 50, allow players to pick from one of three builds for their chosen class, and deck them out in gear appropriate for that build. More importantly, the Boost will unlock all Altars of Lilith, at least for Eternal Ream characters.

Unlocking Altars of Lilith not only contributes greatly to your Renown, providing multiple levels up, but each one also boosts your character’s stats in a small way. There are 160 different Altars of Lilith in Diablo 4, so as you can imagine, having all of them unlocked increases your character’s power significantly.

Once unlocked with one character, all others will then benefit from the Altar’s rewards, meaning players only ever needed to hunt them down once. Many players will already have unlocked them all so will have no need of this, but for those who haven’t, the Welcome Back Boost is a game-changer.

Before the Season 6 Campfire Chat, unlocking Altars of Lilith with one character affected all others within both the Eternal Realm and new seasonal characters. As the Welcome Back Boost only impacts the Eternal Realm, players who’ve used it to unlock all Altars of Lilith may still need to do so manually in the Seasonal Realm.

However, as was always the case, they’ll only need to do it once. All future seasonal characters will benefit once they have all been unlocked in the traditional way. Therefore, the only change is that those who play in the Eternal Realm will no longer need to track down every Altar.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 6 came out alongside the Vessel of Hatred DLC.

When should I use the Welcome Back Boost?

Those who own just the base game of Diablo 4 will unlock 1 Welcome Back Boost, but those who bought the Vessel of Hatred DLC will unlock a second.

These Boosts can be used whenever you like with and on any character in the Eternal Realm, however once both have been used, they’ll be gone. Therefore, make sure you use them on the right characters.

For example, it doesn’t make sense to use them on characters that are already level 50 and have access to endgame gear. We’d recommend using them on characters that you’d like to play the DLC with, but who need a boost to level 50.

Or you could use them on old seasonal characters that are now in the Eternal Realm that you started but didn’t level to endgame. If you’re a player who’s yet to complete the base game campaign and is keen to start the DLC without skipping it, then the Welcome Back Boost will be perfect for you.