All Diablo 4 Season 2 boss loot tables: Where to farm Uniques

Diablo 4’s got a swathe of stupidly powerful Unique gear with some build-defining Aspects. We’ve created an easy guide for who’s hoarding what so you can murder them indiscriminately for magic boots.

Diablo 4’s latest seasonal update brings a new method for tracking down those hyper-limited Unique items that demonslayers crave. The addition of specific loot tables for major bosses allows targeted farming to speed up your grind.

It’s not just Season of Blood that gives you access to Diablo 4’s new boss loot though. The devs have graciously added these bosses to the Eternal Realm so all your characters can benefit.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each of these Diablo 4 bosses is summonable by using components rewarded for completing in-game activities. Here’s how to spawn each one and a list of their precious loot.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Carshan was the big bad of Season 1 and you can vanquish him all over again.

Diablo 4 Varshan loot table

Season of the Malignant’s eldritch horror Varshan is back for more. He can be fought and re-fought in the Nightmare and Torment World Tiers. Summoning him is relatively straightforward too.

You can collect Varshan’s Malignant body parts at random by completing Whisper bounties. Once you’ve assembled all the pieces of Exodia… uh… I mean Varshan, you can summon him at the base of the Tree of Whispers.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you can rob from his corpse:

Article continues after ad

Class Loot Barbarian Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Gohr’s Devastating Grips Druid Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone Rogue Condemnation, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter Necromancer Bloodless Scream, Deathless Visage, Deathspeaker’s Pendant Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Esu’s Heirloom, Raiment of the Infinite All Classes Frostburn, Mother’s Embrace

Blizzard Entertainment Grigoire might look like shop armor for the Barbarian, but he’s actually a Lightning slinging machine.

Diablo 4 Grigoire loot table

Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, much like Varshan, can be fought in the Nightmare and Torment World Tiers. The devs have added a new material to the game called Infernal Steel which this fellow can’t seem to get enough of.

Infernal Steel can be farmed during Diablo 4’s Helltide events and once you’ve collected enough, you can call forth Grigoire. Keep in mind he likes to use Lightning so stocking up on Elixirs that up your resistance to the element is a good idea.

Article continues after ad

Here’s what you can get for going through the trouble of smiting him:

Class Loot Barbarian Ramaladni’s Magnum Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, The Butcher’s Cleaver Druid Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, The Butcher’s Cleaver Rogue Word of Hakan, Grasp of Shadow, Windforce Necromancer Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Howl from Below, Greaves of the Empty Tomb Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen, Iceheart Brais, Gloves of the Illuminator All Classes Penitent Greaves

Blizzard Entertainment No, story Lord Zir doesn’t have the fancy loot table.

Diablo 4 Lord Zir loot table

Lord Zir is the fiend responsible for Season of Blood’s vampire scourge and the first of the new bosses in Diablo 4 that’s only available in the Torment World Tier. Unless you count the story fight in the seasonal campaign, but this space is for end-game enjoyers.

Article continues after ad

Lord Zir is drawn to Exquisite Blood, which can be farmed via World Bosses and Legion Events. None of that regular blood for this guy, he’s fancy.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here’s some of the sweet gear you can get for driving a stake through the heart of Lord Zir:

Class Loot Barbarian Ramaladni’s Magnus Opus, Rage of Harrogath, Gohr’s Devastating Grips, Overkill, The Butcher’s Cleaver Druid Mad Wolf’s Glee, Vasily’s Prayer, Greatstaff of the Crone, Fleshrender, The Butcher’s Cleaver Rogue Grasp of Shadow, Eyes in the Dark, Skyhunter, Asheara’s Khanjar Necromancer Blood Artisan’s Cuirass, Deathless Visage, Greaves of the Empty Tomb, Lidless Wall Sorcerer Staff of Endless Rage, Iceheart Brais, Raiment of the Infinite, Esadora’s Overflowing Cameo All Classes Penitent Greaves, Razorplate, Temerity

Blizzard Entertainment This guy does exactly what it says on the box. He’s a Beast in Ice.

Diablo 4 Beast in Ice loot table

After names like Grigoire, the Galvanic Saint, and Lord Zir, the Dark Master, Beast in Ice feels a little underwhelming. Don’t let that fool you though, Blizzard locked this guy to the Torment World Tier for a reason.

To even fight this thing, you’ll need to farm Nightmare Dungeons of Level 30 or above to collect Distilled Fear. With enough Distilled Fear, you can head to an Occultist to craft a Glacial Fissure Nightmare Sigil and enter the lair of the Beast in Ice.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After drowning yourself in Ice resist Elixirs and shattering the Beast, here’s what you can grab:

Class Loot Barbarian Fields of Crimson, 100,000 Steps, Ancients’ Oath, Battle Trance, Hellhammer Druid Insatiable Fury, Hunter’s Zenith, Waxing Gibbous, Storm’s Companion Rogue Condemnation, Word of Hakan, Windforce, Eaglehorn Necromancer Bloodless Scream, Howl from Below, Deathspeaker’s Pendant, Ring of Mendeln Sorcerer Staff of Lam Esen, Esu’s Heirloom, Gloves of the Illuminator, The Oculus All Classes Frostburn, Mother’s Embrace, Fists of Fate, Tassets of Dawning Sky

Blizzard Entertainment Friendship ended with Uber Lilith. Duriel is my best friend now.

Diablo 4 Duriel loot table

The literal final boss of Diablo 4 and this list is Duriel, King of Maggots. Fitting his role as a Lesser Evil, Duriel can only be fought in the Torment World Tier.

He’s a bit more complicated to spawn than Diablo 4’s other endgame bosses. This is because the Mucous Slick Eggs and Shards of Agony you need to summon Duriel can only be farmed by defeating other endgame Bosses. Specifically Varshan and Grigoire.

Article continues after ad

To make up for the challenge of spawning him, Duriel will drop Uber Unique gear along with some other stuff. Here’s his table:

Article continues after ad

Class Loot Barbarian Azurewrath, Tuskhelm of Joritz the Mighty Druid Tempest Roar, Dolmen Stone Rogue Cowl of the Nameless, Scoundrel’s Leathers Necromancer Black River, Blood Moon Breeches Sorcerer Flamescar, Blue Rose All Classes Godslayer Crown, Flickerstep, Tibault’s Will, X’Fal’s Corroded Signet, Soulbrand, Banished Lord’s Talisman Uber Uniques Doombringer (Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue), The Grandfather (Barbarian, Necromancer), Melted Heart of Selig (All Classes), Andariel’s Visage (All Classes), Harlequin Crest (All Classes), Ring of Starless Skies (All Classes), Abavarion (All Classes), Spear of Lycander (Druid, Sorcerer)

That’s all the Diablo 4 boss loot tables plus a little extra info on how to summon them. Just a glance makes this new target farming system seem pretty exciting and will hopefully pad out Diablo 4’s endgame a little.

For more help in your quest to be the savior of Sanctuary, check out our massive selection of Diablo 4 guides.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4