Diablo 4’s “insane” new Abattoir of Zir has players “done with Season 2”

Diablo 4’s mid-Season 2 Abattoir of Zir update was never meant for the faint of heart. Despite knowing that, the punishing new dungeons have many players burnt out.

Diablo 4 recently turned a corner after an admittedly poor showing for its first season. The currently running Season of Blood’s new changes were incredibly well received and had players actively rooting for Blizzard.

Rather than stop at the new mechanics implemented at the beginning of Season 2, Blizzard has recently added a new type of multi-tiered dungeon. The Abattoir of Zir is Diablo 4’s answer to the hugely popular Greater Rifts from its predecessor.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, the intense challenge of the Abattoire of Zir has caused many players to sour on Diablo 4. Reddit user u/HipGamer cited the new dungeons as their reason for being “done with Season 2” and dozens of posts on the games Subreddit are echoing the sentiment.

The Abattoir(s) of Zir is meant to be the penultimate Season 2 challenge in Diablo 4. It offers a powerful, upgradable Paragon Glyph as a reward but only the most optimized end-game builds have a shot of completing even the lowest tiers.

Article continues after ad

Another post in the Diablo 4 Subreddit has estimated that leveling this Paragon Glyph to 50 by completing higher tiers of the Abattoir of Zir would take “an average of 325 hours”. This is only a quarter of its maximum level of 200 and for that reason, players have already given up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Me and my buddies are just taking a break until season 3. Season 2 was fun, but grinding glyph XP just to say I did doesn’t seem fun,” one player explained. “It’s crazy how I was like ‘Oh yeah Abattoir of Zir is gonna be fun’, then I did it and was ‘yeah this ain’t worth the time’,” u/HipGamer replied.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think I’ve ever gone from ‘holy s**t this looks fun content’ to trying it out and quitting the entire season in a shorter amount of time honestly,” another player put forward. Many others in the original post and similar ones seem to agree.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment It’s all this guy’s fault. Lord Zir is causing all sorts of problems.

In Blizzard’s initial reveal for the Abattoir of Zir event, they claimed that the higher tier dungeons were for “the 1% of the 1%”. As it stands, even the lower tiers seem fairly prohibitive.

Article continues after ad

If you are looking to test your might against Diablo 4’s toughest challenge yet, Check out our guides for the game. One of them may be the difference between success and failure in the Abattoir of Zir.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad