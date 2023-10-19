Diablo 4 players enjoy bountiful Season 2 drop rates

As Season 2 debuts, Diablo 4’s Blood Harvest event offers wanderers a real feast.

Diablo 4 players will already be familiar with Helltide events: the timed surge of powerful enemies which, when defeated, can produce some seriously valuable rewards. The new Season of Blood brings forward a new kind of Diablo 4 event: the Blood Harvest, which one Reddit user has deemed “Helltides on steroids”.

Beginning the thread, u/Cup-of-Noodle wrote a post titled ‘Blood Harvest has really good drop rates’: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it gets a nerf. I’m level 20 have a full gear set of legendaries from doing it for like 20-30 minutes. They drop like candy. Am I getting really lucky here or is this happening for everybody?”

Turns out OP’s experience wasn’t just a fluke. Others in the thread echoed their opinion, praising the event’s mob density and item and XP drops. One user called Blood Harvests “the best thing about this season”.

Diablo 4 players embrace heaps of loot granted by Season 2’s Blood Harvest

Available for all players level 1 and up, Blood Harvests aren’t bogged down by the same end-game requirements as their Helltide counterparts. Even novice players can immediately get in on the sweet looting action. So, this makes Blood Harvest events a super attractive entry-point for newbies averse to grinding.

By contrast, some Redditors expressed feelings that the rapid increase in high-quality loot drops upsets the balance of the game: “Honestly I have fun when experience feels grounded and good items are earned. Gaining 15 levels and 5+ legendaries within 30 minutes of starting the game feels like shit. Wouldn’t be surprised if everyone is done with the game after a week or so, just like D3”.

The generous drop rates have left some anticipating a readjustment from developers. “Players are having fun,” one user joked “emergency update incoming”. It remains to be seen if this will be the case, but for now, players are enjoying the lavish spoils of battle.