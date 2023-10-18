Diablo 4 players “really hopeful” for the future of the game despite rough Season 2 launch

Despite a delayed start, and plenty of questionable moments, Season 2 of Diablo 4 has fans excited for the future of the maligned title.

It’s safe to say Diablo 4‘s second season, Season of Blood, had a lot of pressure on its shoulders. Despite a stellar launch, the game suffered from a lackluster endgame and a first season of content dubbed “filler content.”

As Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next steps for Season 2, fan hype rapidly increased, with good quality-of-life changes headed to the game. However, that excitement stalled as the Season 2 trailer revealed incorrect numbers and battle pass rewards drew player ire.

Despite mixed wavered hype levels, Season 2 is here, and initial fan reactions have been positive. Some fans are even hopeful for the future of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 fans share positive initial impressions for Season of Blood

As mentioned, Season 2 was headlined by good quality-of-life changes, with player mounts buffed, dungeon layouts reworked, and XP gains tinkered with. Another change included a massive buff to the Sorcerer class, although some fans wanted a larger buff.

There’s also the introduction of Vampire powers, as players team up with a vampire hunter in Season 2. Needless to say, there’s a lot to chew in Season of Blood.

Despite the delayed launch of Season 2, player reactions have come in, and they are positive so far. “Besides the bugs (which I’m sure are gonna be fixed soon) season 2 has done nothing but made me wanna play even more. I’m really hopeful for the future of Diablo 4.”

One player left a glowing review, “10/10 patch. Everything about season 2 feels great. I wasn’t expecting it to be this good.” Plenty shared this excitement, as buffs to the Tree of Whispers combined with the Blood Harvest dish out insane rewards.

The previously mentioned Sorcerer buff was a point of conversation amongst a few players. One player stated “the only thing I’m still unhappy about is the state of sorc,” as many wished the buffs were much larger.

All in all, the initial reactions are positive and has fans hopeful for the future. It’ll be interesting to see how Blizzard rides this momentum, but for now, the small victories are what counts.