Diablo 4 Season 2 Uniques shake-up explained: Target farming, new buffs, more

Diablo 4 devs have hit us with another Campfire Chat and it’s a big one. Outlining major changes to Season 2, they broke down a massive overhaul to Unique gear including new Uniques, buffs, and target farming.

Diablo 4 Season 2 is days away from its launch on October 17 and the developers have already outlined plans for new events, content, and QoL changes. Since these announcements, players have been cautiously optimistic about a turnaround for the game.

Since the launch of Diablo 4 and the game’s first Season, players have been frustrated with the game’s itemization, particularly regarding its Unique Legendary gear. Their apparent lack of impact has caused players to wonder why Diablo 4’s Uniques exist at all.

In the most recent Campfire Chat on October 10, Diablo 4’s development team outlined how they plan to resolve these issues. They revealed a number of changes to Uniques in Diablo 4 including, buffs to existing Uniques, new Unique items, and a new target farming system. Here’s what we know.

Contents

Blizzard You get a Shako, you get a Shako, everybody gets a Shako!

Buffs to Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 2

During the Campfire Chat, Diablo 4’s senior development team admitted that the game’s Uniques are “generally not exciting enough”. They’ve done a “giant pass” over all the Uniques currently available and updated “nearly every one of them”.

Without using specific examples of actual in-game Uniques, they outlined new strategies for improving the items. The core changes are as follows:

Larger existing stat ranges: Bonus fire damage normally rolls between +15-25%, but on Unique items, that range is increased to +30-45%.

Bonus fire damage normally rolls between +15-25%, but on Unique items, that range is increased to +30-45%. Overriding slot rules: Cooldown Reduction can’t normally roll on a Weapon, but on certain Uniques it does.

Cooldown Reduction can’t normally roll on a Weapon, but on certain Uniques it does. Simplified Unique effects: One Unique might normally require hitting flaming enemies from behind, but now it just works when hitting enemies.

They’ve also worked in new Skill-based stat slots for Uniques to specifically compliment the builds that the items are intended to work for. The example given for this was increased Tornado duration on a Unique for Nature Magic Druids.

New Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 2

Following the release of patch 1.1.0 for Diablo 4, the developers were blasted by players for only adding a single Unique to the game. They appear to have learned their lesson since and have revealed some new Uniques coming in Season 2.

While they didn’t reveal all of the new Unique items coming to Diablo 4 Season 2, they highlighted 3 in the Campfire Chat. The new Uniques revealed and their Legendary Affixes are:

Flickerstep Boots (All Classes): Each enemy you evade through reduces your active Ultimate cooldown by (2.0 – 4.0) seconds, up to 10 seconds.

Each enemy you evade through reduces your active Ultimate cooldown by (2.0 – 4.0) seconds, up to 10 seconds. Scoundrel’s Leathers Chest Armor (Rogue): While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core skills have a 64% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap.

While you have unlimited Energy from Inner Sight, your Core skills have a 64% chance to spawn Caltrops, Poison Trap, or Death Trap. Dolmen Stone Amulet (Druid): Casting Boulder while Hurricane is active causes your Boulders to rotate around you.

The developers have also increased the maximum item power in Diablo 4 Season 2 to 925. This means that the range for stat rolls on items will also increase across the board.

Target farming Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 2

Diablo 4’s Uniques are hugely powerful and highly sought-after items but their abysmal drop rates have been maligned by players. The development team for the game aims to fix this with a heavily requested feature from the fan community.

In this most recent Campfire Chat, the developers revealed target farming for Uniques in Diablo 4 Season 2. This will be achieved by adding specific uniques to the loot tables for certain bosses.

The developers hope this will allow players to reduce frustrations with the random nature of the game’s loot drops. “You can still get Uniques from all content in the game, it’s just a rare chance to get any of them. You have a much higher chance to get these specific Uniques off of these specific bosses,” they qualified.

Those are the currently proposed changes to Uniques for Diablo 4 Season 2. Developers have expressed hope that the updates will make the finding of Uniques “more exciting and more achievable”.

If these changes have you excited to jump back into Diablo 4 and you want to be prepared for the coming Season of Blood, check out all our guides to help you become the savior of Sanctuary.

