Diablo 4 players love Season 2 mount updates

Diablo 4 Season 2 has made changes to the game’s mounts, and players are fully embracing the feeling of “flying across the map”.

Season of Blood has introduced a whole host of changes to Diablo 4, both to its story and its mechanics. Crucially, Season 2 has also brought some much-requested tweaks to mounts, which have had their fair share of problems since Diablo 4’s release.

In fact, players have taken to the subreddit to express their appreciation for the changes. In a thread titled, “The updates to the mount are perfect”, u/AirsoftDaniel praised developer Blizzard for “knock[ing] it out of the park” with mount traversal improvements.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This comes as a welcome change from the previous iterations, as they claim they previously had their mighty steeds easily bested by a “pebble or twig”.

Many players regard Diablo 4 mount traversal as being smoother in general. One user commended the improved responsiveness, saying: “The turning radius change is great, it feels a lot more responsive now. I wasn’t expecting it to be improved by this much tbh”. Another Redditor echoed this sentiment, claiming that the best part of the mount updates is the “snappy” controlling and turning.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another point of praise is the reduced cooldown of dismount attacks. “I love the change to the [cooldown] of the dismount attack. I basically use it every time now”. The thread’s original poster asserted that the change has made the dismount attack their new “favorite thing”.

Article continues after ad

Despite the progress made, some remain keen to see further improvements: “9/10 for me, I think for a 10/10 they’d need to further reduce the cooldown”. For others, terrain sticking is a persistent issue that, while not wholly eliminated, is still “much improved from where it was”.

Article continues after ad

However, there does seem to be a small degree of division among players. While the majority of those in the thread praised the increased speed of the mount, others chimed in negatively. “It’s too fast now,” one Redditor commented, “but people didn’t want a horse, they wanted a dirt bike”. It appears players are enjoying their “dirt bike” mounts nonetheless.