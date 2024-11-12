Diablo 4 Spiritborn declared safe from mid-season nerfs, according to devs

Diablo 4 developers have confirmed that the Spiritborn’s powerful, bug-ridden build won’t face mid-season nerfs, allowing players to enjoy the chaos a little longer.

In a recent Campfire Chat, Blizzard shared that despite its clear dominance, the popular Spiritborn class is safe from nerfs – at least until Season 7.

Spiritborn builds, which can deal a hundred trillion damage on the regular, are admittedly broken. Even Rod Fergusson, Diablo 4’s General Manager, ran a poll on X asking players for advice on how to handle the situation.

Currently, Spiritborn players can dominate the game in record time. However, fans have enjoyed the rapid gameplay, despite leaving other classes in the dust.

Blizzard Entertainment The changes made in patch 2.0.4 should make the Diablo 4 grind a little smoother.

Blizzard’s Campfire Chat also revealed just how popular Spiritborn has become: a whopping 62% of players have tried it, dwarfing past favorites like Season 5’s Lightning Spear Sorceress, which only reached 32% popularity.

“People are really liking the way you build, the way you play,” said one developer, adding that it’s “gratifying” for the team. But given Spiritborn’s unintended interactions, they assured players that it is still under review.

That said, there was assurance that they wouldn’t nerf it in the mid-season update. “We’re not planning to nerf the Spiritborn in the mid-season patch,” they promised, explaining that they wanted players to “enjoy it through Season 6.” They even hinted at buffing other classes to keep pace with Spiritborn – though not to its current level, considering much of its power is “due to bugs and unintended things.”

I’m particularly thrilled by Blizzard’s leniency and will keep enjoying Diablo 4’s rare embrace of overpowered fun. That said, I understand other players’ arguments that Vessel of Hatred might make Diablo 4 feel like a one-class game.

If you’re a Spiritborn main, enjoy it while you can – maybe even beat Elon Musk off the top player billboard with it. Blizzard plans to address the bugs in Season 7 and after that, you’ll need to rely on strategy, not exploits.