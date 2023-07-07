Destiny 2 introduced the Wicked Implement in Season of the Deep, an Exotic Scout Rifle that slows targets down after landing a precision hit. Furthermore, it has a catalyst that makes it even better. Here’s how to get Wicked Implement catalyst in Destiny 2.

Throughout Season 21 there had been rumors of a new Exotic weapon launching mid-season. Players began to get especially excited when a series of unique Broken items related to fishing appeared.

It turned out that these items were a part of something bigger, a quest to get the new Exotic gun. Now more and more players are acquiring the Stasis Rifle but aren’t sure how to unlock its catalyst.

To help you out we’ve put together this guide on how to get Wicked Implement catalyst in Destiny 2.

Bungie Just like the weapon itself, the Wicked Implement catalyst can be found in Deep Dives.

What does Wicked Implement catalyst do?

The Wicked Implement Catalyst grants the Exotic Scout Rifle a Stasis variant of Overflow. When equipped, collecting a Stasis shard gradually reloads and overflows the magazine.

This catalyst isn’t too useful for DPS but it does help Wicked Implement freeze enemies as the additional shots give it a more forgiving window to trigger the effect. It’s especially helpful when trying to freeze multiple enemies quickly or repeatedly stun champions.

How to get Wicked Implement catalyst

On the Patterns & Catalysts page in Destiny 2, it states that the Wicked Implement catalyst is “Acquired from Deep Dive.”

However, the catalyst is currently unavailable and it’s unclear exactly how it will be distributed once unlocked. It will most likely either be a rare drop from Deep Dive chests or require a time-gated activity or event to be completed within the seasonal playlist.

For now, that's all we know about the Wicked Implement catalyst. We'll update this guide once more is revealed.

