Destiny 2’s Gunsmith has several free god rolls you can’t afford to miss

Joe Pring
destiny 2 banshee weapons revenant act 2

Revenant Act 2 is now live in Destiny 2, introducing a new activity in Tomb of the Elders, as well as several additional seasonal weapons to chase, but a visit to the Tower’s Gunsmith should be Guardians’ first port of call.

Off the back of Bungie’s confirmation that perk combinations on certain weapons were more difficult to obtain than intended, the studio has added six curated rolls of popular meta weapons to Banshee-44’s inventory.

While the developer has yet to decide on how long these weapons will be available for purchase, Bungie recommends that players visit Banshee “at your earliest convenience,” indicating they won’t be around forever.

Best of all? Every curated roll is completely free, requiring nothing more than visiting Banshee and picking them up.

See below for the full list of curated weapons available and their associated fixed perk rolls.

All Banshee-44 Curated Rolls

WeaponCurated Roll
destiny 2 rose hand cannon
Rose		Fluted Barrel
Accurized Rounds
Slideshot
Explosive Payload
Smooth Grip
Handling Masterwork
Thumbnail image of Multimach CCX in Destiny 2.
Multimach CCX		Polygonal Rifling
Tactical Mag
Attrition Orbs
Kinetic Tremors
Reload Masterwork
destiny 2 indebted kindness
Indebted Kindness		Smart Drift Control
Tactical Mag
Loose Change
Voltshot
Velocity Masterwork
destiny 2 compass rose
Compass Rose		Corkscrew Rifling
Light Mag
Snapshot Sights
Slideshot
Handling Masterwork
destiny 2 hothead (adept)
Hothead (Adept)		Hard Launch
Impact Casing
Tracking Module
Clown Cartridge
Reload Masterwork
destiny 2 chill inhibitor
VS Chill Inhibitor		Countermass
Spike Grenades
Envious Arsenal
Bait and Switch
Reload Masterwork

Needless to say, all of the above are either the best possible roll obtainable from their respective activity or incredibly close to perfect. Even in cases where the latter proves true, the ease of obtaining these specific rolls outweighs the time investment and reliance on luck required to get them normally.

It’s worth noting that some of the weapons on offer will require you to have access to their respective Dungeon(s) and at least one completion to buy them. In this case, you’ll need to own the Warlord’s Ruin and Vesper’s Host DLCs to purchase Indebted Kindness and VS Chill Inhibitor respectively.

Looking for more options to expand your Vault of meta-ready weapons? Check out our rundown of every Stasis Exotic worth revisiting during Revenant and everything you need to know about one of the best Heavy Grenade Launchers in-game that anyone can get.

