Destiny 2’s Gunsmith has several free god rolls you can’t afford to miss

Revenant Act 2 is now live in Destiny 2, introducing a new activity in Tomb of the Elders, as well as several additional seasonal weapons to chase, but a visit to the Tower’s Gunsmith should be Guardians’ first port of call.

Off the back of Bungie’s confirmation that perk combinations on certain weapons were more difficult to obtain than intended, the studio has added six curated rolls of popular meta weapons to Banshee-44’s inventory.

While the developer has yet to decide on how long these weapons will be available for purchase, Bungie recommends that players visit Banshee “at your earliest convenience,” indicating they won’t be around forever.

Best of all? Every curated roll is completely free, requiring nothing more than visiting Banshee and picking them up.

See below for the full list of curated weapons available and their associated fixed perk rolls.

All Banshee-44 Curated Rolls

Weapon Curated Roll

Rose Fluted Barrel

Accurized Rounds

Slideshot

Explosive Payload

Smooth Grip

Handling Masterwork

Multimach CCX Polygonal Rifling

Tactical Mag

Attrition Orbs

Kinetic Tremors

Reload Masterwork

Indebted Kindness Smart Drift Control

Tactical Mag

Loose Change

Voltshot

Velocity Masterwork

Compass Rose Corkscrew Rifling

Light Mag

Snapshot Sights

Slideshot

Handling Masterwork

Hothead (Adept) Hard Launch

Impact Casing

Tracking Module

Clown Cartridge

Reload Masterwork

VS Chill Inhibitor Countermass

Spike Grenades

Envious Arsenal

Bait and Switch

Reload Masterwork

Needless to say, all of the above are either the best possible roll obtainable from their respective activity or incredibly close to perfect. Even in cases where the latter proves true, the ease of obtaining these specific rolls outweighs the time investment and reliance on luck required to get them normally.

It’s worth noting that some of the weapons on offer will require you to have access to their respective Dungeon(s) and at least one completion to buy them. In this case, you’ll need to own the Warlord’s Ruin and Vesper’s Host DLCs to purchase Indebted Kindness and VS Chill Inhibitor respectively.

