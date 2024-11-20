Destiny 2’s Gunsmith has several free god rolls you can’t afford to miss
Revenant Act 2 is now live in Destiny 2, introducing a new activity in Tomb of the Elders, as well as several additional seasonal weapons to chase, but a visit to the Tower’s Gunsmith should be Guardians’ first port of call.
Off the back of Bungie’s confirmation that perk combinations on certain weapons were more difficult to obtain than intended, the studio has added six curated rolls of popular meta weapons to Banshee-44’s inventory.
While the developer has yet to decide on how long these weapons will be available for purchase, Bungie recommends that players visit Banshee “at your earliest convenience,” indicating they won’t be around forever.
Best of all? Every curated roll is completely free, requiring nothing more than visiting Banshee and picking them up.
See below for the full list of curated weapons available and their associated fixed perk rolls.
All Banshee-44 Curated Rolls
|Weapon
|Curated Roll
Rose
|Fluted Barrel
Accurized Rounds
Slideshot
Explosive Payload
Smooth Grip
Handling Masterwork
Multimach CCX
|Polygonal Rifling
Tactical Mag
Attrition Orbs
Kinetic Tremors
Reload Masterwork
Indebted Kindness
|Smart Drift Control
Tactical Mag
Loose Change
Voltshot
Velocity Masterwork
Compass Rose
|Corkscrew Rifling
Light Mag
Snapshot Sights
Slideshot
Handling Masterwork
Hothead (Adept)
|Hard Launch
Impact Casing
Tracking Module
Clown Cartridge
Reload Masterwork
VS Chill Inhibitor
|Countermass
Spike Grenades
Envious Arsenal
Bait and Switch
Reload Masterwork
Needless to say, all of the above are either the best possible roll obtainable from their respective activity or incredibly close to perfect. Even in cases where the latter proves true, the ease of obtaining these specific rolls outweighs the time investment and reliance on luck required to get them normally.
It’s worth noting that some of the weapons on offer will require you to have access to their respective Dungeon(s) and at least one completion to buy them. In this case, you’ll need to own the Warlord’s Ruin and Vesper’s Host DLCs to purchase Indebted Kindness and VS Chill Inhibitor respectively.
