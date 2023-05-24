Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: How to fish, focused fishing & perfect catches

Season of the Deep in Destiny 2 has introduced the best feature in all of gaming; fishing. Here’s exactly how to go fishing in Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep has arrived bringing new content for all Guardians to enjoy. Not only have we been brought a new story involving Sloane becoming part taken, but we were also pulled back to the old planet of Titan, to assist with the creature named Ahsa.

Alongside the story content, a new 6-man matchmade activity has been added, aptly named Salvage, players will assist Sloane in salvaging various items for Drifter, facing a boss at the end.

However, something unexpected has joined Destiny, and that comes in the form of fishing. Fishing has been introduced in Season of the Deep, here’s exactly how to start fishing.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: How to go fishing

In order to start fishing, players will need to finish the first weekly mission of Season of the Deep named “Into the Depths”. Once finished, you’ll receive a quest from the holoprojector asking them to speak with Hawthorne.

Hawthorne will ask the Guardian to collect some bait, this can be done by completing Salvages, Deep Dives, playlist activities, public events, patrols, or by collecting destination materials. These activities will grant various amounts of bait which generally correlates to the difficulty and time spent within the activity.

Bungie Hawthorne will give you the tackle box required for fishing.

From there, you’ll spend time visiting each pond, one on the EDZ, one on Nessus and one in Savathun’s Throne World.

Fishing itself is rather simple, hit the interact button to start fishing. Once you see the prompt pop up, hit the button once again to reel in your fish.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: Focused Fishing and Perfect Catches

Whilst fishing, a meter called “Focused Fishing” will appear on the bottom left of the screen. As players fish at the pond, the meter will fill up. The higher the meter, the likelihood of rare fish catches improves, meaning it’s a good idea to join up with some buddies and get a good haul going. Ideally bringing more bait allows you to fish for longer, which can also help fill up the Focused Fishing meter further.

Bungie Focused Fishing can be found as a meter in your buff bar.

Alongside just fishing, getting a perfect catch will also fill up the meter further. Perfect Catches can be gained by hitting the interact button shortly after the fish bites, so ensure you’re paying attention whilst you’re fishing.

Finally, if you check your Tackle Box in your inventory, it will also tell you if there’s increased activity at one of the fishing locations, which can also help you catch rarer fish.