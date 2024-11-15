Destiny 2 Grenade Launcher is the meta DPS weapon anyone can get

Destiny 2 saw a new Grenade Launcher added in Episode Revenant that is among the best DPS options in the sandbox, and the best part is that anyone can get it regardless of skill level.

Ordinarily, Vanguard weapons leave a lot to be desired, with their Nightfall counterparts being superior. However, this season changed that with the introduction of Wicked Sister, a Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher that challenges for the top spot in the PvE meta.

Article continues after ad

The newcomer is able to roll a range of top-tier perks, including Auto-Loading Holster, Envious Arsenal, and Envious Assassin in the first column, and Bait & Switch, Cascade Point, and Explosive Light in the second column.

However, this is the Wicked Sister god roll you’ll want to farm to maximize DPS:

Barrel: Quick Launch

Quick Launch Magazine: Augmented Drum/Spike Grenades

Augmented Drum/Spike Grenades Perk 1: Envious Arsenal

Envious Arsenal Perk 2: Bait and Switch

Bait and Switch Masterwork: Velocity

Dexerto

This perk combination is extremely strong, as Envious Arsenal and Bait & Switch have such good synergy with one another. Both of these perks trigger after dealing damage with all of your weapons, with the former reloading them and the latter boosting damage by 30%.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can do a simple DPS rotation, quickly cycling through your weapons, to trigger Bait & Switch, dump your ammo, and then repeat to not only reload Wicked Sister, but also reactivate Bait & Switch. It’s an easy combo that deals some of the highest damage possible in Destiny 2.

If you’re interested in farming this weapon, Wicked Sister can be earned as a drop from completing Vanguard activities like Strikes and Nightfalls. You can also focus it at Commander Zavala in The Tower for just x1 Vanguard Engram, making it an accessible weapon that anyone can get.

Article continues after ad

Admittedly, Wicked Sister does have a large perk pool, so getting the exact roll you want can take some time. Thankfully, you can speed up this grind by ranking up Zavala to increase the odds of receiving double or even triple perk rolls in each column.

It’s highly recommended to avoid spending Vanguard Engrams on Wicked Sister until you have reset Commander Zavala’s rank at least once to avoid wasting engrams. Ideally, you’ll want either three or four resets to maximize your odds, but this isn’t usually necessary.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more ideas on what to use on your next loadout, check out our Heavy GL tier list that breaks down the best options in the meta. We’ve also outlined the best PvP weapons, an area where Grenade Launchers like Wicked Sister excel with the right perks.