All new weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

A whole heap of new Destiny 2 weapons are being added in Episode Revenant, and we’ve listed all of them, including reprised weapons, for your convenience.

As expected of a major update, Episode Revenant will introduce a variety of new content, including artifact mods, the Vesper’s Host dungeon, and a wide range of buffs and nerfs that will help keep the meta fresh.

However, what really dictates the best PvE Weapons and best PvP Weapons are the guns themselves. Thankfully, this upcoming seasonal update is introducing plenty of them, giving Guardians a lot to look forward to.

Here’s our comprehensive breakdown of every new weapon coming in Episode Revenant.

Seasonal weapons

WEAPON TYPE COLUMN 3 COLUMN 4 Insurmountable Void Sidearm (Precision) Repulsor Brace, To The Pain, Threat Detector, Attrition Orbs, Demolitionist, Air Trigger Destabilizing Rounds, Desperate Measures, One For All, Surrounded, Rampage, Harmony Sovereignity Void Sniper Rifle (Adaptive) Explosive Payload, Discord, Reconstruction, Enlightened Action, No Distractions, Demolitionist, Strategist Harmony, Desperate Measures, Precision Instrument, Box Breathing, Adrenaline Junkie, Firing Line Red Tape Stasis Scout Rifle (Lightweight) Keep Away, Attrition Orbs, Fourth Time’s the Charm, Envious Assassin Headstone, High-Impact Reserves, Focused Fury, One For All, Explosive Payload, Harmony, Rampage Vantage Point Arc Pulse Rifle (Adaptive) Keep Away, Stats For All, Deconstruct, To The Pain, Feeding Frenzy Voltshot, One For All, High-Impact Reserves, Desperate Measures, Multikill Clip, Swashbuckler, Headseeker Exuviae Stasis Hand Cannon (Aggressive) Triple Tap, To the Pain, Encore, Stats for All, Outlaw Headstone, Precision Instrument, Desperate Measures, Adrenaline Junkie, Redirection, Harmony, One For All Bitter/Sweet Arc Grenade Launcher (Adaptive) Reverberation, Strategist, Stats For All, Unrelenting, Perpetual Motion, Attrition Orbs, Loose Change Cascade Point, Explosive Light, Bait and Switch, Harmony, Killing Tally, Frenzy Liturgy Stasis Grenade Launcher

(Double Fire) Envious Assassin, Overflow, Reconstruction, Pugilist, Slideways, Surplus Chill Clip, Harmony, Lead From Gold, Swashbuckler, Chain Reaction, Desperate Measures, One For All

Trials of Osiris weapons

WEAPON TYPE COLUMN 3 COLUMN 4 Yesterday’s Question Arc Hand Cannon

(Heavy Burst) Air Trigger, Fourth Times the Charm, Dragonfly, Rapid-Hit, To the Pain Desperate Measures, Headseeker, Eye of the Storm, Moving Target, Voltshot, Vorpal Weapon, Zen Moment Tomorrow’s Answer Void Rocket Launcher (High-Impact) Danger Zone, Envious Assassin, Impulse Amplifier, Tracking Module Bait and Switch, Bipod, Chain Reaction, Cluster Bombs, Explosive Light, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon

Ritual activity weapons (Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit)

Wicked Sister (Strand Adaptive Grenade Launcher) – Vanguard Ops

(Strand Adaptive Grenade Launcher) – Vanguard Ops Rake Angle (Stasis Aggressive Glaive) – Nightfall

(Stasis Aggressive Glaive) – Nightfall PLUG ONE.1 (Arc Precision Fusion Rifle) – Nightfall

(Arc Precision Fusion Rifle) – Nightfall Anonymous Autum (Arc Lightweight Sidearm) – Crucible

(Arc Lightweight Sidearm) – Crucible Deadlock (Stasis Precision Shotgun – Competitive

(Stasis Precision Shotgun – Competitive Bygones (Kinetic Adaptive Pulse Rifle) – Gambit

(Kinetic Adaptive Pulse Rifle) – Gambit Fair Judgment (Stasis Precision Auto Rifle) – Pursuit

The perk pools for the ritual activity weapons haven’t been revealed yet, with Bungie wanting players to learn more once the update goes live. We’ll be sure to update this with all of their full perk pools when more is known.

Bungie

Iron Banner weapons

WEAPON TYPE COLUMN 3 COLUMN 4 Tinasha’s Mastery Stasis Sidearm (Rocket Frame) Air Trigger, Offhand Strike, Deconstruct, Enlightened Action, Impulse Amplifier, Loose Change, Reverberation Adagio, Bait and Switch, Chill Clip, Desperate Measures, Frenzy, One for All, Surrounded Archon’s Thunder Stasis Machine Gun (High-Impact) Air Trigger, Enlightened Action, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Envious Assassin, Fourth Times the Charm, High-Impact Reserves Desperate Measures, Onslaught, Headstone, Killing Tally, Tap the Trigger, Target Lock, Rewind Rounds

Exotic weapons

Alethonym

Aztecross

Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher

Grenade Launcher Element: Stasis

Stasis Exotic Perks: Harvester Spike, Vestigial Alchemy

Harvester Spike, Vestigial Alchemy Catalyst: TBA

Alethonym is the new seasonal Exotic being added in Episode Revenant. The Stasis Grenade Launcher uses primary ammo and fires Harvester Spikes that create vestiges after every final blow, which can then be collected to charge up the Exotic’s other unique perk, Vestigial Alchemy.

When fully charged, which requires 12 Vestiges, Vestigial Alchemy can be activated to make your next shot produce a guaranteed ammo brick for you and your team. Activating this perk at 50% produces a Special Brick and activating it at 100% produces a Heavy Brick. We expect this to be a great option in high-end content where ammo can be tricky to come by.

Icebreaker

Bungie

Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle

Sniper Rifle Element: Stasis

Stasis Exotic Perks: TBA

TBA Catalyst: TBA

Icebreaker was one of the most iconic Exotic weapons in the original Destiny, and now it finally returns in the sequel. While Bungie hasn’t revealed too much about it, we do know that it will be available from Vesper’s Host and will automatically return ammo to the magazine, much like the old version did.

However, it is receiving also some additional buffs, much like how the reworked Dragon’s Breath did in Lightfall. While the specifics on this aren’t clear yet, Bungie did tease that it would involve you literally breaking ice created by Stasis to boost the gun. We’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

Garden of Salvation reprised raid weapons

WEAPON TYPE NEW PERKS Reckless Oracle Void Auto Rifle (Rapid-Fire) Destabilizing Rounds, Paracausal Affinity Accured Redemption Kinetic Bow (Precision) Offhand Strike, Archer’s Gambit Zealot’s Reward Void Fusion Rifle (Rapid-Fire) Destabilizing Rounds, Reservoir Burst Ancient Gospel Void Hand Cannon (Adaptive) Rampage, Kill Clip Sacred Provenance Kinetic Pulse Rifle (Aggressive) Demolitionist, Kinetic Tremors Prophet of Doom Arc Shotgun (Precision) Threat Remover, Voltshot Omniscient Eye Solar Sniper Rifle (Rapid-Fire) Fourth Times the Charm, Precision Instrument

Bungie only provided a snippet of the perk pools that will be available on Garden of Salvation’s reprised weapons. We’ll update this when more information is known to include the full perk pools that you’ll be able to farm and craft.

Season of the Splicer (Season 14) reprised weapons

WEAPON TYPE COLUMN 3 COLUMN 4 Ignition Code Kinetic Grenade Launcher (Lightweight) Lead From Gold, Steady Hands, Permability, Slideshot, Ambitious Assassin, Unrelenting Permeability, Strategist, Reverberation, Harmony, High Ground, Vorpal Weapon Chroma Rush Kinetic Auto Rifle (Rapid-Fire) To The Pain, Heating Up, Subsistence, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind, Tunnel Vision Tap The Trigger, Kinetic Tremors, Target Lock, Rampage, Frenzy, Kill Clip Sojourner’s Tale Solar Shotgun (Pinpoint Slug) Heal Clip, Auto-Loading Holster, Quickdraw, Moving Target, Discord, Off-hand Strike Opening Shot, Swashbuckler, Harmony, Precision Instrument, Incandescent, Air Trigger

Weapon perks

Aztecross

Lone Wolf : Slightly improves aim assist, aim down sights speed, and airborne effectiveness. Increases these effects when there are no nearby allies.

: Slightly improves aim assist, aim down sights speed, and airborne effectiveness. Increases these effects when there are no nearby allies. Closing Time : Improves range, accuracy, and handling as the magazine gets lower.

: Improves range, accuracy, and handling as the magazine gets lower. Jolting Feedback : Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While Amplified, Jolt is applied faster.

: Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While Amplified, Jolt is applied faster. Withering Gaze : Aiming this weapon for a short period without firing grants the ability to apply void Weaken to the next target you damage. Timer resets after firing or exiting zoom.

: Aiming this weapon for a short period without firing grants the ability to apply void Weaken to the next target you damage. Timer resets after firing or exiting zoom. Rimestealer : Destroying a Stasis Crystal or defeating a frozen enemy with this weapon grants you Frost Armor.

: Destroying a Stasis Crystal or defeating a frozen enemy with this weapon grants you Frost Armor. Envious Arsenal: Dealing damage with both other weapons before readying this weapon refills it from reserves.

Weapon Origin Traits

Aztecross

Dark Either Reaper : Kills with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charged can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves.

: Kills with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charged can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves. Splicer Surge: Reloading this weapon after dealing damage grants the weapon a stacking reload speed and handling bonus until stowed.

That's all of the new weapons coming in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant.