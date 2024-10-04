GamingDestiny

All new weapons in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant

Kurt Perry
Official art of all seven seasonal weapons being added in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant.Bungie

A whole heap of new Destiny 2 weapons are being added in Episode Revenant, and we’ve listed all of them, including reprised weapons, for your convenience.

As expected of a major update, Episode Revenant will introduce a variety of new content, including artifact mods, the Vesper’s Host dungeon, and a wide range of buffs and nerfs that will help keep the meta fresh.

However, what really dictates the best PvE Weapons and best PvP Weapons are the guns themselves. Thankfully, this upcoming seasonal update is introducing plenty of them, giving Guardians a lot to look forward to.

Here’s our comprehensive breakdown of every new weapon coming in Episode Revenant.

Seasonal weapons

WEAPONTYPECOLUMN 3COLUMN 4
InsurmountableVoid Sidearm (Precision)Repulsor Brace, To The Pain, Threat Detector, Attrition Orbs, Demolitionist, Air TriggerDestabilizing Rounds, Desperate Measures, One For All, Surrounded, Rampage, Harmony
SovereignityVoid Sniper Rifle (Adaptive)Explosive Payload, Discord, Reconstruction, Enlightened Action, No Distractions, Demolitionist, StrategistHarmony, Desperate Measures, Precision Instrument, Box Breathing, Adrenaline Junkie, Firing Line
Red TapeStasis Scout Rifle (Lightweight)Keep Away, Attrition Orbs, Fourth Time’s the Charm, Envious AssassinHeadstone, High-Impact Reserves, Focused Fury, One For All, Explosive Payload, Harmony, Rampage
Vantage PointArc Pulse Rifle (Adaptive)Keep Away, Stats For All, Deconstruct, To The Pain, Feeding FrenzyVoltshot, One For All, High-Impact Reserves, Desperate Measures, Multikill Clip, Swashbuckler, Headseeker
ExuviaeStasis Hand Cannon (Aggressive)Triple Tap, To the Pain, Encore, Stats for All, OutlawHeadstone, Precision Instrument, Desperate Measures, Adrenaline Junkie, Redirection, Harmony, One For All
Bitter/SweetArc Grenade Launcher (Adaptive)Reverberation, Strategist, Stats For All, Unrelenting, Perpetual Motion, Attrition Orbs, Loose ChangeCascade Point, Explosive Light, Bait and Switch, Harmony, Killing Tally, Frenzy
LiturgyStasis Grenade Launcher
(Double Fire)		Envious Assassin, Overflow, Reconstruction, Pugilist, Slideways, SurplusChill Clip, Harmony, Lead From Gold, Swashbuckler, Chain Reaction, Desperate Measures, One For All

Trials of Osiris weapons

WEAPONTYPECOLUMN 3COLUMN 4
Yesterday’s QuestionArc Hand Cannon
(Heavy Burst)		Air Trigger, Fourth Times the Charm, Dragonfly, Rapid-Hit, To the PainDesperate Measures, Headseeker, Eye of the Storm, Moving Target, Voltshot, Vorpal Weapon, Zen Moment
Tomorrow’s AnswerVoid Rocket Launcher (High-Impact)Danger Zone, Envious Assassin, Impulse Amplifier, Tracking ModuleBait and Switch, Bipod, Chain Reaction, Cluster Bombs, Explosive Light, Frenzy, Vorpal Weapon

Ritual activity weapons (Crucible, Vanguard, Gambit)

  • Wicked Sister (Strand Adaptive Grenade Launcher) – Vanguard Ops
  • Rake Angle (Stasis Aggressive Glaive) – Nightfall
  • PLUG ONE.1 (Arc Precision Fusion Rifle) – Nightfall
  • Anonymous Autum (Arc Lightweight Sidearm) – Crucible
  • Deadlock (Stasis Precision Shotgun – Competitive
  • Bygones (Kinetic Adaptive Pulse Rifle) – Gambit
  • Fair Judgment (Stasis Precision Auto Rifle) – Pursuit

The perk pools for the ritual activity weapons haven’t been revealed yet, with Bungie wanting players to learn more once the update goes live. We’ll be sure to update this with all of their full perk pools when more is known.

Official art showcasing a selection of ritual activity weapons coming in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant.Bungie

Iron Banner weapons

WEAPONTYPECOLUMN 3COLUMN 4
Tinasha’s MasteryStasis Sidearm (Rocket Frame)Air Trigger, Offhand Strike, Deconstruct, Enlightened Action, Impulse Amplifier, Loose Change, ReverberationAdagio, Bait and Switch, Chill Clip, Desperate Measures, Frenzy, One for All, Surrounded
Archon’s ThunderStasis Machine Gun (High-Impact)Air Trigger, Enlightened Action, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Envious Assassin, Fourth Times the Charm, High-Impact ReservesDesperate Measures, Onslaught, Headstone, Killing Tally, Tap the Trigger, Target Lock, Rewind Rounds

Exotic weapons

Alethonym

The Alethonym exotic grenade launcher in Destiny 2.Aztecross
  • Weapon Type: Grenade Launcher
  • Element: Stasis
  • Exotic Perks: Harvester Spike, Vestigial Alchemy
  • Catalyst: TBA

Alethonym is the new seasonal Exotic being added in Episode Revenant. The Stasis Grenade Launcher uses primary ammo and fires Harvester Spikes that create vestiges after every final blow, which can then be collected to charge up the Exotic’s other unique perk, Vestigial Alchemy.

When fully charged, which requires 12 Vestiges, Vestigial Alchemy can be activated to make your next shot produce a guaranteed ammo brick for you and your team. Activating this perk at 50% produces a Special Brick and activating it at 100% produces a Heavy Brick. We expect this to be a great option in high-end content where ammo can be tricky to come by.

Icebreaker

Image of the Ice Breaker Exotic Sniper Rifle being used in Destiny 2.Bungie
  • Weapon Type: Sniper Rifle
  • Element: Stasis
  • Exotic Perks: TBA
  • Catalyst: TBA

Icebreaker was one of the most iconic Exotic weapons in the original Destiny, and now it finally returns in the sequel. While Bungie hasn’t revealed too much about it, we do know that it will be available from Vesper’s Host and will automatically return ammo to the magazine, much like the old version did.

However, it is receiving also some additional buffs, much like how the reworked Dragon’s Breath did in Lightfall. While the specifics on this aren’t clear yet, Bungie did tease that it would involve you literally breaking ice created by Stasis to boost the gun. We’ll be sure to update you when we know more.

Garden of Salvation reprised raid weapons

WEAPONTYPENEW PERKS
Reckless OracleVoid Auto Rifle (Rapid-Fire)Destabilizing Rounds, Paracausal Affinity
Accured RedemptionKinetic Bow (Precision)Offhand Strike, Archer’s Gambit
Zealot’s RewardVoid Fusion Rifle (Rapid-Fire)Destabilizing Rounds, Reservoir Burst
Ancient GospelVoid Hand Cannon (Adaptive)Rampage, Kill Clip
Sacred ProvenanceKinetic Pulse Rifle (Aggressive)Demolitionist, Kinetic Tremors
Prophet of DoomArc Shotgun (Precision)Threat Remover, Voltshot
Omniscient EyeSolar Sniper Rifle (Rapid-Fire)Fourth Times the Charm, Precision Instrument

Bungie only provided a snippet of the perk pools that will be available on Garden of Salvation’s reprised weapons. We’ll update this when more information is known to include the full perk pools that you’ll be able to farm and craft.

Season of the Splicer (Season 14) reprised weapons

WEAPONTYPECOLUMN 3COLUMN 4
Ignition CodeKinetic Grenade Launcher (Lightweight)Lead From Gold, Steady Hands, Permability, Slideshot, Ambitious Assassin, UnrelentingPermeability, Strategist, Reverberation, Harmony, High Ground, Vorpal Weapon
Chroma RushKinetic Auto Rifle (Rapid-Fire)To The Pain, Heating Up, Subsistence, Dynamic Sway Reduction, Killing Wind, Tunnel VisionTap The Trigger, Kinetic Tremors, Target Lock, Rampage, Frenzy, Kill Clip
Sojourner’s TaleSolar Shotgun (Pinpoint Slug)Heal Clip, Auto-Loading Holster, Quickdraw, Moving Target, Discord, Off-hand StrikeOpening Shot, Swashbuckler, Harmony, Precision Instrument, Incandescent, Air Trigger

Weapon perks

Screenshot showing the Jolting Feedback perk in Destiny 2.Aztecross
  • Lone Wolf: Slightly improves aim assist, aim down sights speed, and airborne effectiveness. Increases these effects when there are no nearby allies.
  • Closing Time: Improves range, accuracy, and handling as the magazine gets lower.
  • Jolting Feedback: Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While Amplified, Jolt is applied faster.
  • Withering Gaze: Aiming this weapon for a short period without firing grants the ability to apply void Weaken to the next target you damage. Timer resets after firing or exiting zoom.
  • Rimestealer: Destroying a Stasis Crystal or defeating a frozen enemy with this weapon grants you Frost Armor.
  • Envious Arsenal: Dealing damage with both other weapons before readying this weapon refills it from reserves.

Weapon Origin Traits

Screenshot showing the Splicer Surge weapon perk in Destiny 2.Aztecross
  • Dark Either Reaper: Kills with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charged can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves.
  • Splicer Surge: Reloading this weapon after dealing damage grants the weapon a stacking reload speed and handling bonus until stowed.

That’s all of the new weapons coming in Destiny 2 Episode Revenant. For more useful information, check out the best Exotic weapons, Xur’s location right now, the featured Dungeons & Raid, what Exotic Mission is available, and the Promo Codes you can redeem to get some free cosmetics.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.