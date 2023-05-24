Destiny 2: How to farm and use Deepsight Harmonizer

In Season of the Deep, Bungie added a new item to Destiny 2 that transforms crafting. Known as the Deepsight Harmonizer, this new rare currency is a game changer for acquiring Red Border weapons. Here’s how to farm and use Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2.

Farming Red Border weapons, also known as Deepsight weapons, is an important task that Destiny 2 players do to obtain the best guns possible.

Unlike standard random rolls, Red Border weapons can be crafted and customized to guarantee God Rolls and top traits. You can even customize the frame, changing what stat receives the Masterwork bonus.

However, Deepsight weapons are rare and difficult to farm. But thanks to the looter shooter’s new item added in Season of the Deep it just got easier. Here’s how to farm and use Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2.

How to farm Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2

The only way to obtain Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2 is through the Season Pass. A total of six can be acquired in the Season of the Deep season pass at the following ranks:

Rank 47

Rank 57

Rank 62

Rank 77

Rank 84

Rank 93

In the This Week At Bungie blog posted on April 5, Bungie confirmed that the Season Pass would be the “sole source,” of Deepsight Harmonizers for the initial rollout.

How to use Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2

Deepsight Harmonizers can be used in Destiny 2 by selecting them in the new Mod slot found on non-Red Border craftable weapons.

If a weapon is eligible a message will appear when hovering over it that reads: “Deepsight activation is available for this weapon.”

Be aware that craftable weapons dropped exclusively from Raids will require an additional 15 Spoils of Conquest per Deepsight Harmonizer to activate them.

Once the Deepsight Harmonizer is selected it will immediately convert the chosen weapon into a Red Border. From there you can simply extract the pattern progress as usual.