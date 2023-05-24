Destiny 2 Season of the Deep Season Pass: Rewards and ranks
Season 21 has arrived in Destiny 2. With it comes another Battle Pass featuring never seen before items, unique rewards, and a new seasonal exotic Auto Rifle. Here are all the rewards and ranks for the Season of the Deep Season Pass in Destiny 2.
The Season of the Deep has introduced a ton of new content to Destiny 2 for players to unlock. From the underwater Deep Dive activities to fishing there’s plenty to do.
But it’s the Season Pass that offers the best rewards of all giving players the opportunity to earn all sorts of loot, including an incredible item new to the Season of the Deep.
Here’s everything that’s included in the Season 21 Season Pass.
Contents
- Season of the Deep Season Pass: Price & bundles
- Season of the Deep Season Pass: New weapons
- Season of the Deep Season Pass: Deepsight Harmonizer
- Season of the Deep Season Pass: All rewards and ranks
Season of the Deep Season Pass: Price & bundles
The Season of the Deep Season Pass will cost players 1,200 Silver if purchased on its own. This is a price increase over the previous seasons that cost just 1,000 Silver.
Players also have the option to purchase the Season of the Deep Silver Bundle for $14.99 which gives access to the Season Pass, 1,700 Silver, and the ‘Up Periscope!’ Legendary Emote.
Those that have already purchased the Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass Upgrade will have access to the premium Season Pass when they log in.
Season of the Deep Season Pass: New weapons
The Season of the Deep Season Pass introduces a new Exotic weapon, the Centrifuse. The Centrifuse is an Arc Auto Rifle that builds up charge by sprinting, sliding, and shooting. When fully charged it gains improved range, reload speed, and final blows trigger explosions.
The Centrifuse is unlocked at Rank 1 for players with the Premium Season Pass and Rank 35 for those on the free Season Pass. Furthermore, its Catalyst is available through a quest given by Banshee that can be completed once the Centrifuse has been unlocked.
In addition to the Centrifuse, a handful of the new Taken-themed weapons are also available on the Season Pass. This includes the Targeted Redaction Hand Cannon and Thin Precipice Sword. These weapons can also be acquired by focusing Deep Engrams at the HELM or completing seasonal activities.
Season of the Deep Season Pass: Deepsight Harmonizer
The Deepsight Harmonizer is a new item in Destiny 2 introduced in the Season of the Deep. This rare currency can be applied to certain weapons to transform them into Red Borders, saving you the hassle of farming Resonant weapons.
They are only available in limited supply and therefore shouldn’t be wasted. For more information check out our dedicated guide on Deepsight Harmonizers.
Season of the Deep Season Pass: All rewards and ranks
Here are all the rewards and ranks for the Season of the Deep Season Pass in Destiny 2. Rewards on the left are available to all players while rewards on the right are only in the Premium Season Pass.
Rank 1-10
- Rank 1: No Free Reward, ‘Centrifuse’ Exotic Auto Rifle
- Rank 2: Upgrade Module (x3), Deep Engram
- Rank 3: Glimmer (x8,000), Ritual Glimmer Boost
- Rank 4: Upgrade Module (x3), Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 5: Legendary Shards (x25), 2% Fireteam XP Boost
- Rank 6: Glimmer (x8,000), ‘Mesopelagic’ Legendary Shader
- Rank 7: Eververse Engram, 2% XP Boost
- Rank 8: Upgrade Module (x3), Legendary Shards (x25)
- Rank 9: Bright Dust (x200), Glimmer (x10,000)
- Rank 10: Legendary Shards (x25), ‘White Whale’ Legendary Finisher
Rank 11-20
- Rank 11: Upgrade Module (x2), Catalyst Quest Boost Alpha
- Rank 12: Glimmer (x6,000), Salvage Key
- Rank 13: Eververse Engram, Deep Engram
- Rank 14: Upgrade Module (x2), Legendary Shards (x25)
- Rank 15: Enhancement Core (x5), Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 16: Glimmer (6,000), 2% XP Boost
- Rank 17: Eververse Engram, Glimmer (x10,000)
- Rank 18: Upgrade Module (x2), ‘Methane Burst’ Legendary Transmat Effect
- Rank 19: Bright Dust (x250), Upgrade Module (x3)
- Rank 20: ‘Targeted Redaction’ Legendary Hand Cannon, Legendary Shard Dismantle Bonus
Rank 21-30
- Rank 21: Upgrade Module (x2), Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 22: No Free Reward, Catalyst Quest Boost Omega
- Rank 23: Eververse Engram, Glimmer (x12,000)
- Rank 24: No Free Reward, Deep Dive Key
- Rank 25: Legendary Engram, Exotic Engram
- Rank 26: Upgrade Module (x2), 2% Fireteam XP Boost
- Rank 27: Eververse Engram, Bright Dust (800)
- Rank 28: Deep Arms Masterwork Bonus
- Rank 29: Bright Dust (x300), Glimmer (x25,000)
- Rank 30: ‘Thin Precipice’ Legendary Sword, ‘Pale Reflection’ Exotic Vehicle
Rank 31-40
- Rank 31: No Free Reward, Legendary Shards (x50)
- Rank 32: No Free Reward, 5% Sonar Station Reputation Bonus
- Rank 33: Eververse Engram, Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 34: No Free Reward, Upgrade Module (x3)
- Rank 35: ‘Centrifuse’ Exotic Auto Rifle, Deep Engram
- Rank 36: No Free Reward, 2% XP boost
- Rank 37: Eververse Engram, Glimmer (x30,000)
- Rank 38: No Free Reward, Deep Legs Masterwork Boost
- Rank 39: No Free Reward, Legendary Shards (x50)
- Rank 40: Bright Dust (x400), ‘Epipelagic’ Legendary Shader
Rank 41-50
- Rank 41: No Free Reward, Deep Engram
- Rank 42: No Free Reward, Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 43: Eververse Engram, Armor Scrounger
- Rank 44: No Free Reward, Legendary Shards (x50)
- Rank 45: Exotic Engram, ‘Pressure Monitor’ Legendary Ghost Projection
- Rank 46: No Free Reward, 2% XP Boost
- Rank 47: Eververse Engram, Deepsight Harmonizer
- Rank 48: No Free Reward, Deep Class Masterwork Boost
- Rank 49: No Free Reward, Glimmer (x40,000)
- Rank 50: Bright Dust (500), ‘Deepseeker Shell’ Exotic Ghost Shell
Rank 51-60
- Rank 51: No Free Reward, Targeted Redaction Masterwork Bonus
- Rank 52: No Free Reward, Salvage Key
- Rank 53: Eververse Engram, Enhancement Core (x5)
- Rank 54: No Free Reward, Upgrade Module (x3)
- Rank 55: Exotic Cipher, Deep Engram
- Rank 56: No Free Reward, 2% Fireteam XP Boost
- Rank 57: Deepsight Harmonizer, ‘NPA Weir-Walker’ Legendary Gauntlets
- Rank 58: No Free Reward, Deep Chest Masterwork Boost
- Rank 59: No Free Reward, Exotic Engram
- Rank 60: Bright Dust (x650), ‘NPA Weir-Walker’ Legendary Leg Armor
Rank 61-70
- Rank 61: No Free Reward, Thin Precipice Masterwork Bonus
- Rank 62: No Free Reward, Deepsight Harmonizer
- Rank 63: Eververse Engram, Enhancement Prism (x3)
- Rank 64: No Free Reward, ‘Aphotic Lamellar’ Gauntlets Universal Ornament
- Rank 65: Exotic Engram, Exotic Engram
- Rank 66: No Free Reward, 2% XP Boost
- Rank 67: Eververse Engram, ‘NPA Weir Walker’ Legendary Cloak
- Rank 68: No Free Reward, Deep Head Masterwork Boost
- Rank 69: No Free Reward, Raid Banner (x5)
- Rank 70: Bright Dust (x800), 5% Sonar Station Reputation Bonus
Rank 71-80
- Rank 71: No Free Reward, Weapon Scrounger
- Rank 72: No Free Reward, Enhancement Prism (x3)
- Rank 73: Eververse Engram, ‘Aphotic Lamellar’ Leg Armor Universal Ornament
- Rank 74: No Free Reward, Glimmer (x45,000)
- Rank 75: No Free Reward, Raid Banner (x5)
- Rank 76: No Free Reward, 2% XP Boost
- Rank 77: Deepsight Harmonizer, ‘NPA Weir-Walker’ Legendary Chest Armor
- Rank 78: No Free Reward, Bright Dust (x1,000)
- Rank 79: No Free Reward, Exotic Engram
- Rank 80: Bright Dust (x1,000), ‘Siren Call’ Legendary Emote
Rank 81-90
- Rank 81: No Free Reward, Advanced Weapon Scrounger
- Rank 82: No Free Reward, Glimmer (x50,000)
- Rank 83: Eververse Engram, ‘Aphotic Lamellar’ Cloak Universal Ornament
- Rank 84: No Free Reward, Deepsight Harmonizer
- Rank 85: No Free Reward, Ascendant Shard
- Rank 86: No Free Reward, 2% Fireteam XP Boost
- Rank 87: Eververse Engram, ‘NPA Weir’Walker’ Legendary Helmet
- Rank 88: No Free Reward, Exotic Engram
- Rank 89: No Free Reward, Ascendant Alloy
- Rank 90: Bright Dust (1,400), Ascendant Shard
Rank 91-100
- Rank 91: No Free Reward, ‘Aphotic Lamellar’ Chest Armor Universal Ornament
- Rank 92: No Free Reward, Deep DIve Key
- Rank 93: Deepsight Harmonizer, Raid Banner (x5)
- Rank 94: No Free Reward, Ascendant Shard
- Rank 95: No Free Reward, Ascendant Alloy
- Rank 96: No Free Reward, Bright Dust (x1,200)
- Rank 97: Eververse Engram, ‘Aphotic Lamellar’ Helmet Universal Ornament
- Rank 98: No Free Reward, Exotic Engram
- Rank 99: No Free Reward, ‘Tentacle Trap’ Exotic Emote
- Rank 100: Bright Dust (x2,000), ‘Fluorescent Depth’ Centrifuse Ornament