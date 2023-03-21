Best Destiny 2 Titan Builds: The strongest loadouts right now including Strand

Destiny 2: Lightfall is established now, and with that, the community is discovering the best builds out there. However, if you’ve never approached this complex side of the game, it can be intimidating. For all you Titans out there, we have you covered.

Buildcrafting has seen a total revamp in Destiny 2: Lightfall. There are a lot of rebalances of mods to get your head around, and for Titans, it’s understandable if you want to know how to get out there and punch things as soon as possible.

While buildcrafting is much friendlier now, there’s still a lot to learn (or relearn) for those well acquainted with the previous system. If you’re feeling a little lost with what is doing best in Destiny 2 right now, let us help.

If you’re a Titan, we’ve got two builds for you to try out in-game. One of these makes you exceedingly hard to kill, while the other might just be the most fun build in the game.

If you want to harness the power of melee attacks, we have you covered. Here are our favorite Destiny 2 Titan builds, including one for Strand, as you’ll undoubtedly want to play with the new subclass.

Contents

Best Titan Strand Synthoceps build

Strand is a great new addition and is most fun with this Titan build.

Strand has been a wonderful addition to Destiny 2, and it’s seeing a lot of utility hidden away in all of its Fragments and Aspects. While Warlocks have a ridiculously powerful Strand build set around Necrotic Grips, this Titan Strand build might be my favorite in all of Destiny 2: Lightfall.

It is a ludicrously fun build that will have you swinging around with a grapple, punching bad guys really hard, while you get your Super back very fast. The combination of Strand and Synthoceps means you can mince Champions and Majors and even do a fair amount of damage to Bosses, all just with your abilities. You simply have to try this build out.

Titan Strand abilities, Aspects and Fragments

Class ability: Rally Barricade

Jump: Catapult Lift

Melee: Frenzied Blade

Grenade: Grapple

Aspects

Into the Fray : Enhance your armor with Woven Mail. Increase your melee regeneration. Destroying a Tangle or casting your Super grants Woven Mail for nearby allies.

: Enhance your armor with Woven Mail. Increase your melee regeneration. Destroying a Tangle or casting your Super grants Woven Mail for nearby allies. Drengr’s Lash: Activate your class ability to create a ripple in reality suspending damaging targets it has.

Fragments

Thread of Mind : Defeating suspended targets grants class ability energy.

: Defeating suspended targets grants class ability energy. Thread of Warding : Dealing damage generates grenade energy. (-10 Discipline)

: Dealing damage generates grenade energy. (-10 Discipline) Thread of Generation : Dealing damage generates grenade energy. (-10 Discipline)

: Dealing damage generates grenade energy. (-10 Discipline) Thread of Fury: Damaging targets with a Tangle grants Melee Energy.

Titan Strand Weapons and Exotic

The Funnelweb has long been a favorite and is excellent this season due to artifact mods.

Primary : We like a kinetic shotgun here. This build is all about getting up in the face of enemies, so taking a moment to hit something with a strong shotgun can really help. We recommend Heritage .

: We like a kinetic shotgun here. This build is all about getting up in the face of enemies, so taking a moment to hit something with a strong shotgun can really help. We recommend . Secondary : Your choice. We recommend a close-ranged void primary though, so you can make use of the Volatile Flow Artifact mod. Try a Funnelweb .

: Your choice. We recommend a close-ranged void primary though, so you can make use of the Volatile Flow Artifact mod. Try a . Heavy: Your choice, again. Adapt to what you need, but if it is Void, it can make use of the Volatile Flow Artifact mod. We liked making use of our exotic in this slot, so something like a Two-Tailed Fox or Levathan’s Breath can do well.

Titan Strand Armor Mods

The new mods system makes this an easy build to put together.

Helmet

Stat mod of choice – up to 4

Void Siphon – 1

Hands-On – 3

Ashes to Assets – 1

Notes: You may want to trade one of the Void Siphons for a Heavy Ammo Finder for content where you need more heavy ammo.

Arms

Stat mod of choice – up to 4

Impact Induction- 1

Firepower – 1

Heavy Handed- 3

Chest

Stat mod of choice – up to 4

Font of Endurance – 3

Concussive Dampener – 3

Legs

Stat mod of choice – up to 4

Void Weapon Surge – 3

Innervation – 1

Recuperation – 1

Class Item

Stat mod of choice – up to 4

Distribution – 3

Bomber- 1

Outreach – 1

Note: You could take out Distribution for Reaper if you are struggling with orbs, but you shouldn’t be generally. Still, it’s a possible change.

Titan Strand Stat Priority

Resilience may be overkill for a build with so much Woven Mail, but why not be extra careful?

Resilience, despite getting nerfed in Lightfall, still remains a very important stat. It might be what you want to build into here, but that being said, you will have Woven Mail up constantly which will give you absurd resilience.

After that, Discipline is probably what you want to hit. Mods like Bomber, Distribution, and the Thread of Generation Aspect will all combine to get your grapple back online quickly – but every once in a while, we do find ourselves wanting it a little before it’s ready. Recovery is also a good stat to build into so when you do need to get some health back, it’s as fast as possible.

Titan Strand Build: How to use

This build is hilarious and it’s all about ability spam. It’s chaos but there’s a method to it that requires a little awareness. You are pretty much going to want to use your abilities as they come off cooldown, including your Super. The rotation is relatively simple:

Grapple into an enemy (especially one surrounded by many enemies)

You use melee at the end of a swing to do massive damage

Pick up a Tangle if one is made and throw it at an enemy

Use your Rally Barricade to string up enemies

Repeat

Use your Super whenever it is up

You are going to be creating Orbs all over the place which will help you with your ability regeneration. It will also procc both your Thread of Warding and Volatile Flow meaning that you will have both incredibly strong Woven Mail and Volatile Rounds every time you pick one up. That’s all there is to it. Get out there and have a blast with this build.

Titan Solar Loreley Splendor Helm Build

Solar Titan remains top tier.

This is a revamped version of a ridiculously strong Solar Titan build that existed throughout the Witch Queen expansion. Lovingly known as the ‘bonk Titan’, the Loreley Splendor Helm Solar Titan has exceptional survivability, using powerful aspects and the healing power of Sunspots, all tapping into Restoration and Cure keywords. This is truly one of the hardest to kill Guardians.

With Buildcrafting getting its revamp, you may be wondering if this build is still possible. Fret not. For those of you who like to get up close and personal, while having only a minor risk of dying, this is for you. From nearly permanent healing, to a very powerful hammer to throw, there’s a lot you are going to want to utilize here.

Titan Solar abilities, Aspects and Fragments

Class ability: Rally Barricade

Jump: Catapult Lift

Melee: Throwing Hammer

Grenade: Firebolt Grenade

Ultimate: Hammer of Sol

Note: This build is currently using the Firebolt grenade to make use of the Flare Up and Rain of Firebolts Artifact mods from Season of Defiance. Any grenade is fine here though, including Healing Grenade in case you want even more survivability.

Aspects

Sol Invictus : Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched targets creates Sunspots. Your abilities regenerate faster, and your Super drains more slowly while standing in a Sunspot. Sunspots apply Scorch and deal damage to targets inside. Entering a Sunspot applies Restoration.

: Solar ability final blows, Hammer of Sol impacts, and defeating scorched targets creates Sunspots. Your abilities regenerate faster, and your Super drains more slowly while standing in a Sunspot. Sunspots apply Scorch and deal damage to targets inside. Entering a Sunspot applies Restoration. Roaring Flames: Final blows with Solar abilities or Ignitions increase the Damage of your Solar abilities. Stacks 3 times.

Fragments

Ember of Torches : Powered Melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies Radiant (-10 Discipline)

: Powered Melee attacks against combatants make you and nearby allies Radiant (-10 Discipline) Ember of Searing : Defeating Scorched targets grants melee energy and creates a Firesprite (+10 Recovery)

: Defeating Scorched targets grants melee energy and creates a Firesprite (+10 Recovery) Ember of Singeing : Your class ability recharges faster when you Scorch targets

: Your class ability recharges faster when you Scorch targets Ember of Char: Your Solar Ignitions spread Scorch to affected targets (+10 Discipline)

Solar Titan Weapons and Exotic

The Heritage has long been a go-to for PvE players looking for a Kinetic Shotgun.

Kinetic: Since you will be up close to enemies so often, a slug shotgun like Heritage here will do great.

here will do great. Energy: Something with Incandescent. This will help spread Scorch, which will cause ignitions, which is great for you. We like a Calus Mini-Tool , Acasia’s Dejection, or Prometheus Lens here.

, or here. Heavy: Your choice. Adapt to what you need, but again, if it is Void, it can use the Volatile Flow artifact perk. We actually liked Falling Guillotine here for that reason.

Solar Titan Armor Mods

This mod selection makes it very hard for you to die.

Loreley Splendor Helm

Stat mod of choice – up to 3 cost

Ashes to Assets – 1 cost

Hands-On- 3 cost

Solar Syphon – 3 cost

Gauntlets

Stat mod of choice – up to 3 cost

Focusing Strike – 2 cost

Focusing Strike – 2 cost

Heavy Handed – 3 cost

Chest

Stat mod of choice – up to 4 cost

Concussive Dampener – 3 cost

Charged Up – 3 cost

Note: If you can get away with a stat mod that only costs 2, you can throw on an element resistance mod.

Legs

Stat mod of choice – up to 4 cost

Innervation – 1 cost

Void Weapon Surge- 1 cost

Void Weapon Surge – 1 cost

Note: You can use the Authorized Mods: Void artifact mode to make the weapon surges cost only 1.

Class Item

Stat mod of choice – up to 4 cost

Bomber – 1 cost

Bomber – 1 cost

Bomber – 1 cost

Solar Titan Stat Priority

This is a new version of a build that dominated during all of Witch Queen.

Resilience should be your priority here. The defining trait of this build is that it’s very hard to kill, so we should support that with our stat-line too.

While the Melee is an important aspect here, we will forgo Strength – as long as you don’t lose your Throwing Hammer when you launch it, you get it back instantly by walking over it again. Instead, we’d build into Discipline for better grenade generation, or Recovery for those rare moments when you need to get your health back.

Solar Titan Build: How to use

This is a fairly easy build to use, making near invincibility very attainable. You are going to want to rotate your grenade and melee effectively, all while using your Super when it comes off cooldown. You will be making and picking up a ton of Firesprites and Orbs of Power, all feeding back into your ability regeneration.

The rotation goes like this:

Throw a Firebolt Grenade

Clean up any enemies with your Incandescent weapon to get Roaring Flames to 3

Use your Throwing Hammer on enemies to create Sunspots and healing

Pick up Orbs and Firesprites

Use Super on Cooldown

Repeat

That’s it. The Sunspots offer immense healing and restoration, and you will get chunks of health back from Cure when picking up your Hammer after killing an enemy. Speaking of, your hammer, when paired with a Sunspot and Roaring Flames x3, will be very powerful too, so don’t be afraid to use that to melt Majors.

That’s everything you need to know about the best Titan Builds out there. There are, of course, near-infinite combinations to be found in Destiny, but hopefully, this has given you a good starting point. Now get out there and beat back the forces of The Darkness… just with a little more synergy now.

