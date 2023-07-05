Destiny 2: How to obtain Wicked Implement exotic scout rifle

Wicked Implement is a brand new exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2 for the Kinetic slot, and here is a guide on how to obtain it in the game.

Exotic weapons are always a reason for celebration in Destiny 2. These weapons are often tied with difficult missions, raids, and dungeons, and they always have a story to tell regardless of viability.

Weapons like Whisper of the Worm and Outbreak Perfected are often considered the pinnacle of what exotics should feel like as they were powerful and also difficult to obtain. Bungie has very recently released a brand-new exotic scout rifle called Wicked Implement in the game and this one seems to fit the scale of the aforementioned ones.

Therefore, we’ve provided a step-by-step guide on how to obtain this exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2 below.

Contents

Obtain the exotic fishes

Bungie You will need to obtain 3 exotic fishes to start the quest

The first step to obtaining the Wicked Implement exotic is to catch three exotic fishes called Whispering Mothcarp, Vexing Placoderm, and Aeonian Alpha-Betta. These fishes will be available in the Throne World, Nesus, and EDZ respectively.

The fishing locations are also marked on the map, which makes your task easier.

Deposit the fish and obtain the quest items.

Bungie Deposit the Exotic fishes at the Aquarium to obtain the quest items

Once you obtain the three exotic fishes, you need to deposit them in the aquarium found in the Helm. Depositing them will grant you three quest times. These are called Blade of Strife, Blade of Ambition, and Blade of Cunning.

Start A Deep Dive Mission and deposit the blades in the statues

Bungie You need to active three Hive statues in the mission

This is where things start to get tricky. Once you obtain the quest items, you will need to load the Deep Dive Mission. During the mission, you will have to deposit the blades at three Hive statues. You can find the first statue right before the first encounter.

The second statue can be found after the first encounter in the same room. The third statue is located between the first and second encounters. If you are having trouble finding the three statues, then follow our guide here.

Enter the door and interact with the fourth statue

Bungie Interact with the fourth Hive statue to proceed the mission

Now you need to continue forward until you reach the second encounter. Finish the encounter and if you triggered all three statues then a secret door will unlock.

You will now need to enter the door and activate the Hive Statue which says Carve A Path of Violence. Remember that the number of statues seems to vary depending on the total number of players. One player means you will find one statue and three players will mean three statues.

Each player needs to activate the statues separately.

Meet Khull, the Executioner Knight

Bungie You will need to face Khull and reduce his HP till he teleports

After interacting with the fourth statue, you will need to proceed onward. You will come across a few underwater sections and eventually, you will meet a boss named Khull, the Executioner Knight. In order to damage the boss, you will have to defeat three yellow bar Minotaur.

Once those are defeated, you can damage the boss. As of now, the boss will take very little damage before he disappears.

Reach the room with the Pyramid node

Bungie You will need to shoot the Pyramid node for the actual mission to start

After the first encounter with Khull, you will continue onwards and slide down to reach a room with a Pyramid node in the middle. You have now traveled from the underwater regions to a place that looks like the inside of a Pyramid.

The 10-minute timer begins as soon as you slide into the room. Shooting the pyramid node opens the first door.

Defeat Khull, the Executioner Knight

Bungie You will now need to defeat Khull to proceed forward

Once you activate the node, enemies will spawn. Proceed onward and you will find another such node below a staircase. Activate that node as well to open the darkness door in front of you. Enter through the door and you will meet Khull again.

Once again you will have to defeat the Minotaurs to start the damage phase. This time you will need to defeat the boss.

Defeat Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace

Bungie Defeat Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace to complete the mission

After defeating Khull, the Executioner Knight, you will need to proceed forward to the boss room. The fight will begin as soon as you drop down. Defeat Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace to complete the mission.

How to defeat the Tormentor boss in Wicked Implement exotic mission?

Bungie Interacting with the darkness statue after defeating the boss will give the rewards

The final boss called Omen, Blade of the Black Terrace is quite hard in the Wicked Implement mission. It has a lot of HP and there is a mechanic that you need to follow in order to defeat the boss. The steps to do that have been provided below:

Kill the yellow bar Taken Minotaurs marked in the room.

Killing all 3 of them will trigger a buff called Deathy Sharp x3 .

. You can now damage the boss for 1:15 minutes before repeating the same mechanics again.

The boss has a lot of health and it may take multiple phases to defeat it. Remember that you are under a timer, which means wasting a damage phase will lead to disaster.

You can run quite a few load-outs to defeat this boss. However, Divinity alongside a heavy machine gun will make your task infinitely easier. You can also run Briar’s Contempt Linear Fusion with Surrounded alongside a Divinity and that has the potential to one-phase the boss.

Once all of this is done you need to follow the marker on your screen. Interact with the Darkness statue and you will receive the Wicked Implement exotic weapon in Destiny 2.

This concludes our guide for Wicked Implement exotic scout rifle in Destiny 2. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other Destiny 2 guides at Dexerto.

