How to get the Infinite Prismatic Pride emblem in Destiny 2

Bungie has re-released the limited-time Destiny 2 Infinite Prismatic Pride emblem for the month of June, here’s exactly how to get it.

Bungie is arguably one of the most positive studios when it comes to social change. The company hosts their own charity organization that players can donate to for various in-game rewards. These donations have been changed into relief for many people in real life, such as purchasing tablets for children in hospitals.

Bungie has also had a very direct stance on their support of diverse characters and people. Not only are certain characters in Destiny 2 LGBTQ+, but Bungie has made several efforts in supporting LGBTQ+ people, offering players in-game incentives and donating to charities.

Article continues after ad

One such reward players can grab is the Infinite Prismatic emblem in Destiny 2, which was available in the store in previous years. However, this year Bungie has changed how players can grab this exclusive emblem, here’s exactly how to do so.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bungie The Infinite Prismatic emblem allows you to show your pride as a Guardian.

Destiny 2: How to get the Infinite Prismatic Pride emblem

In order to get the Infinite Prismatic Pride emblem, players will need to donate $10 to the Bungie Foundation, with donations proceeding directly to the It Gets Better Project.

Players can head to the website here to donate and choose between Credit Card or PayPal. Those who donate will receive a redemption code for the emblem, which they can redeem on Bungie’s website here.

Article continues after ad

It’s worth noting that donating this time around will not give you the physical pin that Bungie sold last year. Bungie is selling a new version of their Pride Pin on their store for about 15$ USD, players can also pick up the previous Pride pin in the store as well for the same price.