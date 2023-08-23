Destiny 2 Exotic Mission Rotator: What it is, how to access, schedule, loot table

Season 22 introduces a new weekly activity for Guardians to farm which addresses one of the community’s biggest problems with Destiny 2. This is everything you need to know about the Exotic Mission Rotator including what it is, how to access it, and what rewards it gives.

A long-running problem in Destiny 2 was that a lot of its older content was either vaulted or no longer possible to farm. This was true of most Legendary guns from past seasons with them only being acquirable through Banshee-44 and Xur.

Article continues after ad

This left players disappointed that they often couldn’t obtain their own craftable top-tier weapons like IKELOS_SMG_v.1.0.3, Retrofit Escapade, or Bump in the Night. Their only option was to use Deepsight Harmonizers which are limited in supply.

Article continues after ad

That is until now with Bungie adding the Exotic Mission Rotator, a new weekly activity in Destiny 2 that fixes this problem.

Contents

Bungie Exotic Mission Rotator brings back fan-favorite Exotic quests like Presage.

What is Exotic Mission Rotator in Destiny 2?

The Exotic Mission Rotator is a weekly activity added in Season of the Witch where players can complete and farm old Exotic quests for rewards.

Article continues after ad

These rewards include craftable variants of returning Exotics, a range of old guns that were not farmable prior to this activity, and even Red Border drops for a lot of highly desirable craftable Legendary weapons.

Each week will see a different Exotic Mission featured with each mission having its own unique loot and craftable Exotic up for grabs. For Season of the Witch, three Exotic missions are currently in rotation.

Article continues after ad

How to access Exotic Mission Rotator in Destiny 2

You can access and play old Exotic missions by selecting the Destinations tab, then Legends, and finally clicking the featured weekly Exotic quest.

Article continues after ad

The only requirement to start each mission is to either own the respective expansion or season connected to that Exotic.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Bungie The featured Exotic mission will change every week and can be found on the Legends tab.

Exotic Mission Rotation schedule

Below is the full Exotic Mission Rotator schedule for Season of the Witch, with the season set to end on November 28:

Date Exotic Quest Featured Exotic Weapon August 22 Presage Dead Man’s Tale August 29 Vox Obscura Dead Messenger September 5 Operation: Seraph’s Shield Revision Zero September 12 TBC TBC September 19 TBC TBC September 26 TBC TBC October 3 TBC TBC October 10 TBC TBC October 17 TBC TBC October 24 TBC TBC October 31 TBC TBC November 7 TBC TBC November 14 TBC TBC November 21 TBC TBC

Exotic Mission Rotator loot table

Each available Exotic mission has its own unique loot pool for Destiny 2 players to farm. This loot pool is made up of old weapons that are all craftable with some being top-tier meta choices.

Article continues after ad

These are the loot tables for the three Exotic quests currently available in the Mission Rotator:

Article continues after ad

Presage

Austringer Beloved Bump in the Night CALUS Mini-Tool Drang (Baroque) Firefright Hollow Denial Nezarec’s Whisper Tears of Contrition Without Remorse — —

Additionally, you can earn the Eidolon Pursuant armor set first released in Season 17.

Vox Obscura

Explosive Personality Piece of Mind Recurrent Impact Sweet Sorrow Thoughtless Under Your Skin

Additionally, you can earn the Tusked Allegiance armor set first released in Season 16.

Operation: Seraph’s Shield

Disparity Fire and Forget IKELOS_HC_v.1.0.3 IKELOS_SG_v.1.0.3 IKELOS_SMG_v.1.0.3 IKELOS_SR_v.1.0.3 Judgment of Kelgorath Path of Least Resistance Retrofit Escapade Tripwire Canary — —

Additionally, you can earn the Warmind’s Avatar armor set first released in Season 19.

That’s everything you need to know about the Exotic Mission Rotator and weekly rotation in Destiny 2. For more useful tips and tricks consider checking out some of our other Destiny content:

Article continues after ad

Deepsight Harmonizers: How to farm, use, and what weapons to convert | Best Exotic weapons | Best PvP Weapons | Best PvE Weapons | Destiny 2 Season of the Witch: Release date, raid, power cap, & more | Best Titan Builds | Best Warlock Builds | Best Arc 3.0 Builds | Best Solar 3.0 Builds | Best Void 3.0 Builds | Best Stasis Builds