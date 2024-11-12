Farming the Catalyst for this overlooked Destiny 2 Exotic should be your top priority

Thanks to buffs and the addition of a Catalyst, an Exotic weapon introduced in Destiny 2 Beyond Light no longer needs to gather dust in your Vault.

Before Bungie gave the unique Heavy Grenade Launcher a complete rework in Lightfall, Salvation’s Grip held but one accolade for being an infamously useless Exotic bordering on meme status.

While the original iteration of the weapon had some incredibly niche uses – primarily as a platforming tool thanks to being able to create a single Stasis crystal on demand – its upgrade in Lightfall resulted in Salvation’s Grip becoming a real weapon.

In its current form, the launcher’s primary Exotic perk, Cryocannon, makes it fire a spread of Stasis projectiles on charged shots that form crystals on impact, setting up an easy proc for its accompanying intrinsic, Shatter Shot.

Shatter Shot causes uncharged projectiles to deal bonus damage to Stasis crystals and frozen foes, instantly reloading the magazine when multiple crystals are destroyed.

How to get the Salvation’s Grip Catalyst

The Salvation’s Grip Catalyst has a chance of dropping after completing any Ritual Activity, including Gambit, Crucible, and Vanguard Ops, and grants the Rimestealer perk when equipped.

Every kill you get with the Catalyst grants a stack of Frost Armor (up to a maximum of eight with a Stasis subclass equipped), upping your damage resistance by up to 20%.

Considering all of the above, Salvation’s Grip is already an S-tier option for crowd control, with Episode Revenant’s synergistic artifact perks pushing it ever-so-close to overpowered.

Hail the Storm causes all shattered crystals to slow surrounding enemies, while Armor of Eramis will cause your Guardian to emit a freezing burst if health reaches critical levels with Frost Armor active.

Throwing Kinetic Impacts on top, which essentially acts as Kinetic Tremors for Heavy Grenade Launchers, sweetens the deal further with a sizable DPS boost. Dealing damage might not be Salvation’s Grip’s primary purpose, but the constant Shatters it can inflict make it hit harder than you might expect.

Looking for more Stasis weapons to complete your build for the remainder of Episode Revenant? Check out our rundown of every meta Stasis Exotic and make sure you’re ready for the return of Iron Banner, which will be accompanied by a new Stasis-element Rocket Sidearm.