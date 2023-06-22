Destiny 2 Broken Blade of Strife: What is it and how to use it

During their fishing adventures, Destiny 2 players are receiving a strange new item that isn’t well explained leaving them confused. Here’s everything you need to know about the Broken Blade of Strife in Destiny 2.

The Fishing Rally quest requires players to undergo a lengthy fishing session at the Throne World. While completing this quest there is a chance you will receive a new item called the Broken Blade of Strife.

It is a strange item that isn’t explained or defined much at all with players left to figure it out all on their own. However, it could be the key to an unlock that will change how you play Destiny 2.

Here is everything you need to know about the Broken Blade of Strife including what it is, how to use it, and what rewards await.

What is the Broken Blade of Strife in Destiny 2?

The Broken Blade of Strife is a quest item that is received after releasing the Whispering Mothcarp Exotic fish into the HELM’s aquarium.

The Mothcarp can only be found by fishing in the Miasma region of the Throne World with the Fishing Pond being located in the far north.

Fishing Ponds only spawn if a Public Event isn’t active so you may need to clear a nearby event before it appears. If a Fishing Pond is already active you can find it by looking for a beam of light shooting up into the sky signaling its location.

After receiving the Broken Blade of Strife it will appear in your Fishing Tackle with the descriptive text reading: “A Broken Blade has been claimed from Savathun’s Throne World.”

Bungie Players can visit the Throne World Fishing Pond to find the Whispering Mothcarp Exotic fish in Destiny 2.

How to use the Broken Blade of Strife in Destiny 2?

The Broken Blade of Strife can be deposited in the first statue found in the opening underwater section of the Deep Dives activity.

The Broken Blade of Strife can be deposited by doing the following steps:

Start the Deep Dives activity through the HELM.

Collect one of Ahsa’s Gifts and then drop down the hatch in front of you.

Unlock the door by activating a switch in the nearby room and proceed through the unlocked door.

Walk around until you find a catwalk. Jump down from the catwalk to descend into the deeper ocean.

After landing search around for a hidden passage found just before the ledge that leads to the next area.

Enter and follow the passage through and you should encounter the statue.

Walk up to the statue and interact with it to deposit The Broken Blade of Strife.

The exact purpose behind the Broken Blade of Strife in Destiny 2 has yet to be revealed. However, some players believe it to be a part of an Exotic quest for an unannounced Exotic weapon. It is assumed that more Broken weapons will be available in the coming weeks.

Bungie The crossed axe and sword mark the statue where the Broken Blade of Strife can be deposited in Destiny 2.

For now, that’s all you need to know about the Broken Blade of Strife. As the true purpose of the broken items is revealed we’ll update this guide with more information. In the meantime consider checking some of other other Destiny 2 content:

