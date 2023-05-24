The arrival of Season 21 has seen a variety of weapons added to Destiny 2. More so than any other, it’s the new Epochal Integration that has interested players the most. Here’s how to get the Epochal Integration in Destiny 2.

As expected of a new Destiny 2 season, the Season of the Deep has added a lot of arms including a set of Taken-themed weapons, plus the new fishing mechanics.

But it’s the appearance of a previously announced gun that’s caught everyone’s attention. The Epochal Integration is a solar Hand Cannon that was announced before Lightfall but didn’t end up making an appearance in Season 20.

Now a season later and Bungie has finally added the highly anticipated primary. Here’s how to get the Epochal Integration in Destiny 2.

How to get Epochal Integration in Destiny 2

To get the Epochal Integration in Destiny 2 you need to complete the ‘Parting the Veil’ quest. This new quest can be obtained by speaking to Nimbus on Neptune.

The quest is made up of six steps that will take you a little while to work through. It’s worth the trouble though as this Hand Cannon is a fantastic weapon with its 140 RPM fire rate being perfect for PvP.

Here are the six steps required to get the Epochal Integration:

Defeat Cabal in Neomuna to find 10 Vex tracking data. Acquire Vex data from Maya’s Retreat. Acquire additional Vex data from the exterior of the Irkalla Complex. Complete “Parting the Veil,” a new 1770 campaign quest found in Veil Containment, Neomuna. Meditate on your findings at the Pouka Pond. Receive the Epochal Integration Hand Cannon as a reward for finishing the quest.

Completing the ‘Parting the Veil’ quest also rewards three new Strand aspects. These are The Wanderer for Warlocks, Threaded Specter for Hunters, and Flechette Storm for Titans.

What is Epochal Integration God Roll in Destiny 2?

Since the Epochal Integration is a quest reward it does not have random rolls. Instead, the Hand Cannon has fixed traits that you can select between.

Here are the traits available on the Epochal Integration:

Slot 1: Smallbore

Smallbore Slot 2: Ricochet Rounds

Ricochet Rounds Slot 3: Keep Away/Stats For All

Keep Away/Stats For All Slot 4: Eye of the Storm/Incandescent

Eye of the Storm/Incandescent Origin Trait: Harmonic Resonance/Nanotech Tracer Rockets

The best traits to use will vary from build to build but we recommend using Stats For All, Incandescent, and Nanotech Tracer Rockets on the Epochal Integration.