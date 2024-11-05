Destiny 2 November 5 patch notes: Crucible scoring & random perk combinations changes

Bungie has revealed all of the upcoming changes in Patch 8.1.0.4, which include increasing the score limit for triggering mercy rules, perk combination fix, and Foundry Weapon adjustments.

Included in the patch are fixes to the Crucible mercy rules as they were previously set too low, minor tweaks to the Vesper’s Host and Garden of Salvation Raids, and random perk combinations adjustments to make it easier to earn other perks.

See below for the full list of patch notes.

Destiny 2 November 5 patch notes and changes explained

Those who have played Destiny 2 PvP will know that the mercy rule effectively ends the match when one team pulls very far ahead of the other.

Though it seems a simple enough system, the rules to trigger it are actually somewhat convoluted. Now, the window within which the mercy rule can kick in has been extended and, as a result, the score limit increased.

Outside of that genuinely impactful change to PvP, this latest set of patch notes is largely made up of fixes to recurring issues across other Ritual and Episodic activities.

Here are the full Nov. 5 patch notes:

Ritual Activities

Crucible

Increased the score limits for triggering mercy rules. Previously, the mercy rule would trigger only during a small window in the match, so the score limit to trigger it was intentionally set low. We have increased the window within which the mercy rule can trigger and increased the score limit accordingly to prevent games which still have a chance to be competitive from ending early in a mercy. Control, Iron Banner Control, Iron Banner Eruption, Supremacy – 60 to 70. Zone Control, Iron Banner Zone Control – 50 to 60. Clash – 40 to 50.

Fixed an issue where Competitive post-game point allocations were causing certain players to lose more than intended and gain less than intended.

Trials of Osiris

Fixed an issue where the Shaded Envy shader was not able to be equipped or viewed in Collections.

Raids & Dungeons

Vesper’s Host

Fixed an issue where players could use terrain to skip straight to the first encounter.

Garden of Salvation

Fixed an issue where secret chests only dropped armor. They can now also drop weapons.

Episode changes

Episode Echoes

Exotic Mission: Encore

Fixed an issue where attempting a particular Secret Triumph could cause errors in the second half of the mission if reached without dying.

Breach Executable

Fixed an issue where launching into the Expert version of the activity would cause errors.

Episode Revenant

Fixed an issue where the Week 1 Seasonal Challenge “Onslaught Banes” did not correctly specify Expert Onslaught in the description.

Fixed an issue where Eido’s featured tonic requests could include unobtainable tonics.

Fixed an issue where players who unlocked the 10% tonic buff had it only apply to the character that claimed the Act 1 Key Fieldwork item.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Fixed an issue where Mask of Fealty would not consistently create crystals when defeating frozen targets with Withering Blade. The spread of Withering Blades released now has slightly increased gravity to tighten the spread to account for this fix.



Perks