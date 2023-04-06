Destiny 2 Season of the Deep: release date, new content, and more

Destiny 2’s Season of the Deep will follow after Lightfall’s Season of the Defiance, here’s everything we know about its release date, new content, and more.

Destiny 2’s Season 21, aka Season of the Deep, will follow the current Season of the Defiance. Season of the Deep will bring about more story content in Lightfall, a new dungeon, and revamps of various systems that were introduced in the latest expansion.

While not everything has yet been revealed for the next major update, we’ve put together an early look at all there is to know about Season of the Deep in Destiny 2.

Bungie Lightfall’s story is set to continue, gradually, in Season of the Deep.

Destiny 2 Season of the Deep release date

Season of the Deep will follow as soon as Season of the Defiance finishes. According to the end date of the Defiance battle pass, Season of the Deep should become available on May 23, 2023.

As per usual, it’ll likely land on the weekly reset occurring at 5 PM GMT/10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

Season of the Deep content

New story content

Like other seasons, Season of the Deep will host its own story that will progress each week. This story will continue from the end of Lightfall and will push toward the final expansion in the Light and Dark saga, The Final Shape.

Not much is known about the story as of yet, as we haven’t quite wrapped up with Season of the Defiance. One thing we do know to expect, however, is a mission providing a little extra clarity on what exactly The Veil is.

New seasonal activity

As per seasons before it, Season of the Deep should host a Seasonal Activity to keep players entertained throughout its duration. This seasonal activity has yet to be confirmed, but will likely be a match-made activity for 3 or 6 players, and will allow players to farm for specific seasonal loot.

New dungeon

A new dungeon has been confirmed for release in Season of the Deep as part of the Lightfall Dungeon Key. This Dungeon will require players to own the Lightfall Dungeon Key, which was included in Lightfall’s Deluxe Edition, or can be purchased for 2,000 Silver.

Bungie The Dungeon Key will be required for players to partake in Season of the Deep dungeon.

It’s likely that this Dungeon will contain its own exotic, weapons, and armor pieces for players to chase, much like similar endgame activities before it.

Exotic focusing

Exotics engrams dropped from certain activities will no longer auto-decrypt when obtained in Season of the Deep. These engrams can then be focused at Rahool, costing players various materials and glimmer.