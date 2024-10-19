How to get Destiny 2’s Xurfboard Exotic Vehicle

Destiny 2 players who missed out on earning a Skimmer from Guardian Games in March now have a second chance to get their hands on one in the form of the Xurfboard.

The vehicle, essentially a hoverboard, uses the same gear slot as Sparrows and, while largely the same in terms of speed, are considered superior due to their greater range of motion. Riders can also perform stunts which has to count for something, right?

Until now, the only method of obtaining a Skimmer was by purchasing a 2500 Silver (premium currency) bundle through Destiny 2‘s Eververse store. Now, though, Bungie has introduced a new board that can be obtained in-game.

How to get the Xurfboard

The Xurfboard costs 97 Strange Coins.

As you’ve probably already guessed from the name, the Xurfboard is purchasable from Xur for 97 Strange Coins.

As this is just two coins short of the cap, you essentially need an entire stack of Strange Coins to buy the board, but worry not – our list of the most time-efficient sources of obtaining the enigmatic currency will help you along the way.

In addition to Strikes and PvP activities such as Trials of Osiris, Iron Banner, and Crucible, make sure to check your Revenant season pass, as multiple stages give out Strange Coins as a reward. If you opt to grind Trials, there’s an added incentive in the form of a new Hand Cannon, Yesterday’s Answer.

If, for whatever reason, you’re unable to rack up enough coins before Xur departs the Tower at weekly reset, don’t worry – you haven’t missed your chance. The Xurfboard will remain permanently in stock at the Agent of the Nine every weekend until you purchase it.

If you’re curious about what else Xur has for sale from October 19 until October 29, check out our breakdown of everything the mysterious merchant has on offer.