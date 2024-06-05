Destiny 2 The Final Shape: How to get Still Hunt

The Still Hunt is a brand new sniper rifle in Destiny 2 The Final Shape, so here is everything you need to know about how to unlock it as well as the perks it offers.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape has arrived, the new expansion offers up plenty of new content for players, including new Power caps, a fresh campaign, and much more.

As part of the expansion, new weapons are also available to unlock via quests, providing an added boost to arsenals.

One such weapon up for grabs is the Destiny 2 Still Hunt exotic sniper rifle, a unique riff on a version of the Hunter’s Golden Gun Super that allows you to fire multiple Golden Gun shots on command.

For those eager to get their hands on the Still Hunt, here is everything you need to know about how to unlock it.

How to unlock Still Hunt in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Still Hunt can be unlocked in Destiny 2 as a reward for completing the Wild Card Exotic quest which can only be unlocked after completing The Final Shape campaign.

Therefore, once you’ve traversed your way through the main story of the new expansion, the quest will become available to complete, allowing you to then get your hands on the Still Hunt.

The Wild Card Exotic quest centers around Cayde-6, which should come as no surprise to fans given the weapon’s unique trait is called Cayde’s Retribution.

Destiny 2 The Final Shape: Still Hunt perks

Bungie Still Hunt packs a massive punch in Destiny 2 The Final Shape

Still Hunt offers up some exciting perks for Destiny 2 players to tinker with. Included below are all of the perks the gun offers and what each means.

Cayde’s Retribution Intrinsic Trait: To use this trait, you must first pick up Orbs of Power or land precision hits as a way to charge up the Still Hunt’s Super bar. When this is full, reload the gun to then fire off multiple Golden Gun shots at a time.

Sharpshooter Trait: Still Hunt’s sharpshooter trait allows the weapon to gain passive bonuses to target acquisition, aim down sight speed and flinch resistance, this bonus increasing when the weapon’s super mode is active.

Element: Solar

And there you have it folks! Everything you need to know about the Still Hunt sniper, including how to acquire it and what perks it includes.