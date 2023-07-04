Destiny 2 players lament “underwhelming” Raid Exotic that’s been power crept

Destiny 2 players have been trying out old exotics, leading them to the conclusion that the One Thousand Voices Exotic Fusion Rifle is “incredibly underwhelming,” despite it being a Raid exclusive drop.

Throughout its lifespan, Destiny has released numerous Dungeon and Raid-exclusive Exotic weapons. From Divinity to Conditional Finality, some have established themselves as the best Exotic weapons in Destiny 2.

However, certain older Raid weapons haven’t aged so well. Years of power creep and stronger content being released have left these Exotics in a tough place.

Now Destiny 2 fans think they’ve identified the biggest offender of this with one of the looter shooter’s classic Exotics failing the test of time.

Bungie One Thousand Voices is an exclusive drop from Destiny 2’s Last Wish Raid.

One Thousand Voices Exotic labeled “underwhelming” by Destiny 2 community

After playing around with the One Thousand Voices Fusion Rifle, a Destiny 2 player was left unimpressed. The Heavy Exotic weapon hasn’t aged well with the user branding it “underwhelming,” and “bad.”

The post reads: “One Thousand Voices is incredibly underwhelming for a Raid Exotic. I took it back out after a few years in the Vault and yes, it’s sick as hell to use, but my god, I forgot how bad it is. Its damage output is not worth an Exotic, or even just a Heavy slot, with how little ammo it can hold.”

Trying to identify a role for the Exotic Fusion Rifle, they continued: “It’s maybe fine on ad clear, but only for niche situations when you can’t use a Sword and a Machine Gun just wouldn’t cut it for some reason, and then at that point, you’re probably out of heavy for boss damage.”

This sentiment proved popular with another player responding: “Oh man, I completely agree with this. I was running DSC Abomination and these guys decided to use 1K. I thought that rockets would be better since I always one phase with rockets. After about 5 DPS attempts and not 1 phase, I said to use rockets.”

A similarly minded user replied: “I still pull it out occasionally, but it’s bad. If you’re using a Power weapon for ad clear, a legendary machine gun is better than this raid exotic.

A few fans reminisced over when One Thousand Voices was meta: “I miss Particle Deconstruction, it was so fun to have 1K viable. Wish it got a catalyst.”

Particle Deconstruction was an Armor Mod in Season 15 that increased the damage dealt by Fusion Rifles and Linear Fusion Rifles. This damage increased stacked and was very powerful with One Thousand Voices. A few fans proposed that this should be brought back as a catalyst for the Exotic Fusion Rifle.

One Thousand Voices isn’t the only Exotic Weapon to spark debate in the Destiny 2 community. Players have also been unhappy with one of Huckleberry’s traits which they believe isn’t being described accurately.