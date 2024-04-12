How to get Shiny Weapons in Destiny 2 Into The Light

Shiny Weapons are the most desirable items in Destiny 2 Into The Light and this is how you can get them and farm as many as possible before the event ends.

Destiny 2 Into the Light has brought back plenty of exciting weapons for you to farm, but none are as desirable as the new Shiny Weapons.

These unique variants have become the talk of the town with everyone trying to get their hands on them, but what even are they and why should you care?

Here is everything you need to know about Shiny Weapons in Destiny 2 including what’s unique about them and the best way to get them.

What are Shiny Weapons in Destiny 2?

Shiny Weapons are rare variants of the Brave Arsenal weapons that feature a unique appearance and roll two perks in slots three and four, rather than just one each as the regular versions do.

This makes Shiny Weapons incredibly appealing as it is theoretically possible to get two god rolls in a single drop. Even better, these perks will be enhanceable in The Final Shape giving them the potential to be the best weapons in Destiny 2.

How to get Shiny Weapons in Destiny 2?

Shiny Weapons are received as rare drops when acquiring loot in Onslaught. They can drop from random enemies or chests located at the end of the activity. Anything that rewards a regular weapon in Onslaught also has a small chance to reward a Shiny variant of that same weapon.

However, the odds of receiving Shiny Weapons are extremely low. Although exact drop rates have not been revealed by Bungie it is common for players to go well over one hundred drops without receiving a single Shiny Weapon.

Also, Shiny Weapons will only be available in Destiny 2 until The Final Shape’s launch on June 4, 2024. That means you only have two months from their initial release to farm them, with some not being available at all until the end of April.

Your best chance of receiving a Shiny Weapon is to attune the weapon you want most in the Hall of Champions to increase its drop rate. Then farm Legend: Onslaught as this more challenging version of the new activity drops significantly more loot.

