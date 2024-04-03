Destiny 2’s Outbreak Perfected: Return details, how to get, and more

Destiny 2’s Outbreak Perfected is returning with Into The Light, here’s how to get it, when it’s returning, and much more.

Outbreak Perfected is the second exotic available through its own secret mission in Destiny 2. The pulse rifle is now finally returning with Into The Light, with the devs bringing back its mission Zero Hour and much more.

Looking to grab the returning weapon? We’ve got you covered.

Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected return window

Outbreak Perfected will be returning in May with Into The Light. We don’t have the exact date as of yet, but it will act as follow-up to the Whisper of the Worm mission dropping with the mini-expansion.

Article continues after ad

Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected how to get

Grabbing the Outbreak Perfected is similar to Whisper of the Worm, and will require Guardians to complete the exotic mission Zero Hour and defeat the final boss. Like Whisper of the Worm, Outbreak Perfected will be a craftable weapon this time around, letting players pick and choose their perks to their liking provided they level up the weapon.

Article continues after ad

The catalyst will be available once more, but those who already own it won’t need to grab it again. Players who want the catalyst will need to complete Zero Hour on Legend mode, with the intrinsic perk being unlocked via a 3-week mini-quest line.

Article continues after ad

The exotic Scrap CF-717-91 ship will also be up for grabs for anyone who didn’t get it the first time around, complete with a brand new look to celebrate the return of the exotic.

Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected changes

Like Whisper of the Worm, Outbreak Perfected’s mission has gone up to a 40-minute timer in comparison to the 20 before. This is not the case for Legend difficulty though, which still maintains the shorter allotted time.

Zero Hour hasn’t undergone too many changes, however, as the devs believe that the mission still feels the same way it did back then, even with the new sandbox changes.