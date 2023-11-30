Destiny 2: How to get reprised Undying Weapons in Season of the Wish

Destiny 2 has reintroduced a small collection of Season 8 weapons and this is our breakdown on how to get the reprised Undying Weapons in Season of the Wish.

Bungie has been making a conscious effort as of late to reissue classic weapons with new perks to help further diversify Destiny’s arsenal and meta.

Season of Defiance brought back multiple Leviathan weapons while Season of the Deep saw six Reckoning weapons given new perks.

Now Season of the Wish continues that trend by reintroducing a range of Undying Weapons and this is how you can get your hands on them.

How to get Undying Weapons in Destiny 2

Undying Weapons can be obtained by completing runs of either Riven’s Lair or The Coil, the two new seasonal activities in Season of the Wish.

After obtaining your first Undying Weapon from these activities, they can be focused using Wish Engrams at Spirit of Raven (H.E.L.M).

Bungie The Imperative was reissued in Season of the Wish.

Focusing Undying Weapons requires you to first complete the Wishful Weapon Focusing seasonal challenge by acquiring 6 unique Season of the Wish or reprised Undying weapons.

Focusing one specific Undying Weapon costs x4 Wish Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer. Alternatively, you can receive a randomly focused Undying Weapon for just x2 Wish Engrams and 3,000 Glimmer.

The four reprised Undying Weapons available in Season 23 are as follows:

Weapon Name Weapon Type PvE God Roll Abhortative Solar Pulse Rifle Heal Clip/Attrition Orbs + Incandescent Imperative Kinetic Scout Rifle Subsistence/Demolitionist + Kinetic Tremors Optatative Void Hand Cannon Demolitionist/Attrition Orbs + Kill Clip Subjunctive Arc SMG Threat Detector/Subsistence + Voltshot

That’s everything you need to know about how to get reprised Undying Weapons in Destiny 2. Here are some of our other Destiny guides:

